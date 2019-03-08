new

'I've grown into a woman' says departing Arsenal Women's star Bloodworth

Arsenal's Dominique Bloodworth brings the ball across the park during the FA Women's Super League match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton. PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal Women's Dominique Bloodworth believes she has 'grown into a woman' during her time at the club, with the Dutch international moving to Wolfsburg this summer.

Bloodworth - who made 100th and final appearance for the Gunners against Manchester City last Saturday - will join the German side after sending four fruitful years at Arsenal.

The 24-year-old helped Arsenal lift this season's FA Women's Super League, two Continental Cups in 2015 & 2018 and the 2016 Women's FA Cup.

After becoming part of Arsenal Women's 100 club, she spoke about her feelings on the day.

"There were mixed emotions because you just want to go about it normally and win but in your head you know it's your last game," Bloodworth said.

"Reaching 100 games is definitely something special. Thinking about playing that many games for Arsenal is incredible.

"Winning four trophies in my time here is something that I will always look back on fondly.

"Also, I scored a nice goal against Liverpool last season so that's always something that will be in the back of my mind."

Since arriving in 2015, Bloodworth has proven to be a valuable member of the squad - playing in both defence and midfield - and its progression over that time.

Becoming more reliable is something she acknowledged as part of her development at the club.

"When I joined, I wasn't the most consistent player but I've grown into a woman since joining Arsenal which has allowed me to be more consistent," she added.

"It's important to reach a certain level of performance consistently which is something I've able to do, especially this season.

"That's something I can look back on with pride."

As well as being a winner at club level, Bloodworth has also won trophies at international level with the Netherlands.

After winning the 2017 Women's European Championship, the expectation is on the Dutch side going into this summer's Women's World Cup in France.

The memories Bloodworth has from lifting the Euros on home soil is something that gives her encouragement ahead of this tournament.

"The experiences at the Euros are something I'll always take with me," she said.

"The World Cup is going to be different but it's good to have experienced certain situations having gone all the way in the Euros before. We know what it feels like to go through the groups and the knockout stages.

"But during the World Cup we will take it one game at a time and see how far we can go."

The rest of Arsenal's Dutch contingent of Vivianne Miedema, Danielle van de Donk and Sari van Veenendaal - who is also leaving the club this summer - will join her in the national team and Bloodworth believes their time at Arsenal will help on the international stage.

"Our Arsenal connection will definitely help," she said.

"For example, Danielle and Viv play in the same roles for the national team and know exactly what to expect from each other.

"With Sari, I also know what to expect from her whenever she is behind me.

"It's great to know how to best communicate with each other, what our qualities are and how we can take advantage of those."