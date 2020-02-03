new

Injury concern over Saka as Arsenal boss Arteta gives update on youngster's fitness

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka during the FA Cup fourth round match at Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth. Picture: John Walton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has given an update on the fitness of Bukayo Saka after the youngster was forced off at half-time in Sunday's 0-0 draw with Burnley at Turf Moor.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 18-year-old has shone at left-back since Arteta's December appointment, covering admirably for the injured Sead Kolasinac and Kieran Tierney.

There is now concern over his fitness though after picking up a knock on Sunday.

You may also want to watch:

"He had a knock in his knee and his hip, so we will see," said Arteta.

"He's been a threat for us and in the way we planned the game, we thought we could exploit them with him and he did really well when he was fit.

"I think in the last 10 to 15 minutes he was carrying his injury.

"We decided to substitute him because he wasn't feeling good, so tomorrow we will know how he is."