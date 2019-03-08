new

Iwobi leaves Arsenal for Everton

Arsenal's Alex Iwobi warms up before the Premier League match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal have sold Alex Iwobi to Everton in a deal worth a reported £40m, ending his 15-year spell at the club.

The 23-year-old signed for the Gunners aged just seven, going on to progress through the youth ranks before making his first-team debut in 2015.

He went on to make 148 appearances, scoring 15 goals.

Unai Emery paid tribute to the departing winger, saying: "Alex has made a big contribution here at Arsenal.

"He worked hard in the academy where he was an example to many young players and has been an important part of our squad.

"We wish Alex every success in the future."

Iwobi has signed a five-year deal at Goodison Park.