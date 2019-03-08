Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter
new

Jenkinson leaves Arsenal for Nottingham Forest

PUBLISHED: 11:30 07 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:30 07 August 2019

Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson (left) and Crystal Palace's Max Meyer battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson (left) and Crystal Palace's Max Meyer battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Carl Jenkinson has left Arsenal to join Nottingham Forest in a permanent deal worth a reported £2 million.

The 27-year-old made 70 appearances for the Gunners after joining from Charlton Athletic in 2011, also spending time on loan at West Ham and Birmingham.

You may also want to watch:

Jenkinson has signed a three-year contract at Forest, with the deal also including a sell-on clause.

During his time at the Emirates, the right-back scored one goal and also earned his solitary England cap against Sweden in 2012.

He became the club's longest serving player yesterday when Laurent Koscielny joined Bordeaux, but that record lasted just 24 hours.

Confirming the news of Jenkinson's departure, Arsenal said: "We would like to thank Carl for his contribution to the club and everyone at Arsenal wishes him all the best for his future."

Most Read

Three stabbed and another nearly loses finger during huge fight in Finsbury Square

The scene in Finsbury Square following the stabbings. Picture: Roy Chacko

Landlords across Islington could soon need licences due to rise of ‘dodgy operators’

Islington Council prosecuted two landlords last year for dangerous and sub-standard conditions after 35 people were found living in a Canonbury HMO. Picture: Islington Council

Alciveadis Mauredis death: Royal Oak pub could lose licence after staff member ‘failed to call ambulance’ when assault victim lay outside

The Royal Oak Pub could lose its licence after a man who'd been assaulted was left unconsious outside. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Conman who stole £1.4million from friends he met in Arsenal community jailed for six years

Marios Demetriou. Picture: Herts Police

Mother in desperate plea for return of daughter’s teddy bear after it is left in Shoreditch nightclub

The missing teddy bear.

Most Read

Three stabbed and another nearly loses finger during huge fight in Finsbury Square

The scene in Finsbury Square following the stabbings. Picture: Roy Chacko

Landlords across Islington could soon need licences due to rise of ‘dodgy operators’

Islington Council prosecuted two landlords last year for dangerous and sub-standard conditions after 35 people were found living in a Canonbury HMO. Picture: Islington Council

Alciveadis Mauredis death: Royal Oak pub could lose licence after staff member ‘failed to call ambulance’ when assault victim lay outside

The Royal Oak Pub could lose its licence after a man who'd been assaulted was left unconsious outside. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Conman who stole £1.4million from friends he met in Arsenal community jailed for six years

Marios Demetriou. Picture: Herts Police

Mother in desperate plea for return of daughter’s teddy bear after it is left in Shoreditch nightclub

The missing teddy bear.

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Jenkinson leaves Arsenal for Nottingham Forest

Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson (left) and Crystal Palace's Max Meyer battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

Koscielny in bid to appease Gunners fans after former captain’s exit causes anger

Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny looks dejected after the final whistle during the UEFA Europa League final at The Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan.

Cricket: Finn focused on more T20 success with Middlesex

Steven Finn of Middlesex (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

Two Islington shops caught selling booze to minors have alcohol licences suspended

Islington Town Hall.Picture:Ken Mears

Celebrity chefs and Walking Dead star prepare charity meal for Islington summer camp kids

Food charity The Felix Project and St Peter's Project organise a celebrity lunch for children at an Islington summer camp. Picture: Gary Hamill
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists