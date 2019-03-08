new

Jenkinson leaves Arsenal for Nottingham Forest

Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson (left) and Crystal Palace's Max Meyer battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Carl Jenkinson has left Arsenal to join Nottingham Forest in a permanent deal worth a reported £2 million.

The 27-year-old made 70 appearances for the Gunners after joining from Charlton Athletic in 2011, also spending time on loan at West Ham and Birmingham.

Jenkinson has signed a three-year contract at Forest, with the deal also including a sell-on clause.

During his time at the Emirates, the right-back scored one goal and also earned his solitary England cap against Sweden in 2012.

He became the club's longest serving player yesterday when Laurent Koscielny joined Bordeaux, but that record lasted just 24 hours.

Confirming the news of Jenkinson's departure, Arsenal said: "We would like to thank Carl for his contribution to the club and everyone at Arsenal wishes him all the best for his future."