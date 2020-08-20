Montemurro says Arsenal will show ‘hunger’ against PSG in Champions league clash

Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Joe Montemurro says Arsenal will have a real “hunger” against Paris Saint-Germain when the teams meet in the UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter-finals on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Arsenal are back in action after almost six months away from the pitch due to the coronavirus pandemic in Europe’s elite tournament.

Speaking to Arsenal.com the Australian said: “I think there’s a real hunger because we’re representing this great club in the most prestigious tournament in the world,”

“We’re a united group that loves putting on this strip and being part of this tournament. We want to give that every opportunity and we’re delighted that we got the opportunity to finish the tournament, and that we are in the top eight in Europe. That alone is a massive achievement but I do believe that we have the opportunity to go further.

“I think we’ve been able to prepare in a way where we’re very familiar with who we’re playing, we understand who we’re playing, but also so that we don’t lose sight of us. We don’t lose sight of needing to play our game, to play our style, to play with our methodology and make sure that we’re in control of that.

“We’ve not wasted one opportunity in training, whether it’s a warm-up or a passing warm-up, there’s something that sticks to what we want to do but also familiarises ourselves on what we can take into the game. As I said, we’ve tried to give them as much information as possible where the pressure moments aren’t pressure moments, they’re familiar with them.”

You may also want to watch:

Arsenal have played several friendlies in the lead up winning them all as for PSG they have played two competitive cup games winning against Bordeaux but then tell to a penalty shootout defeat to Lyon in the Coupe De France final.

Montemurro however is expecting a tight game when the ball gets rolling on Saturday in San Sebastian as he added: “They have a very, very formidable top three, very quick.

“They are expansive going forward, they will send numbers forward and they are dangerous in transition and especially in areas beyond our defensive line.

“In saying that - I’m calling it a cup final because every game’s a cup final - it’s a moment, it’s a mistake, it’s a situation, it’s a flash of brilliance that’s going to unlock two top teams.

“I said this earlier, that the WSL has set us up in good stead for this tournament because it is a tough competition,” Montemurro added. “Any team that you can play on their day will give you trouble.

“I don’t know if it’s right to make the comparison with the French league but there are definitely seven or eight teams in the WSL that are strong. There’s the top two in France obviously and then probably one or two that are challenging. As I said, the WSL holds us in good stead for these tournaments.”

The game kicks off at 7pm BST on Saturday and is broadcast on BT Sport.