Arsenal Women's boss Joe Montemurro already looking to the future after 'amazing' WSL title win

Arsenal Manager Joe Montemurro relaxes in the dugout before kick off during the FA Women's Super League match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA Wire/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal Women’s boss Joe Montemurro has described his side winning the FA Women’s Super League as an ‘amazing achievement’ and admitted he is ‘already thinking about what’s to come’ following their title-clinching 4-0 win against Brighton on Sunday.

Goals from Vivianne Miedema, Katie McCabe, Beth Mead and Danielle van de Donk wrapped up the WSL title at the Amex Stadium with one game to spare.

Head coach and self-confessed Gooner, Montemurro was delighted to see his side win the league, but admitted that he already has one eye on the future, with Arsenal having also qualified for next season's UEFA Women's Champions League.

“It's an amazing achievement and I credit everyone involved,” he said.

“Chelsea and Manchester City have set the bar in recent years and Arsenal need to be at that level.

“We put some strategies in place when I arrived and I'm happy they've taken place earlier than we thought.

“To do it the way we did was very pleasing and I'm already thinking about what's to come. We've created a base where we need to continue to improve.”

The goals of Miedema have been key to the Gunners successful season, with the Dutch forward scoring 22 goals and providing 10 assists in just 19 WSL games.

While her goal scoring exploits have earned the 22-year-old – who also won PFA Players' Player of the Year on Sunday evening – praise, her boss Montemurro was quick to point out her work off the ball, describing her as a 'special player'.

“I understand people usually watch the ball and who scores but every once in a while, take your eye off the ball and watch the movements she makes.

“She's an intelligent player and creates space for others. Her movement may drag defenders away to do so.

“Our second goal was all her. We worked on it in the week, she pulled someone away and Katie McCabe has run in from deep and scored.

“She's so mature for her age in the discussions I have with her. She's a special player on the ball but off the ball she's amazing.”