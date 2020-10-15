Joe Montemurro says Arsenal are reviewing current injury problems

Arsenal boss Joe Montemurro says the club are taking “a massive amount of internal review due to the amount of injuries at the club currently.

The Gunners currently have seven first team players currently out in the form of Steph Catley, Jill Roord, Jordan Nobbs, Lisa Evans, Noelle Maritz, Fran Stenson and captain Kim Little.

This has left Montemurro with a few headaches over team selection and the Gunners boss said: “There is a massive, massive amount of internal review that we are doing because it’s something that has crept up on us in an area where we felt we were very, very strong.”

Before the season was cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic in 2019-20 the Gunners were also struggling with injuries so it has been a theme for the north Londoners.

Following this weekend’s game with Spurs there is an international break and the Australian said there are discussions ongoing with their national teams as he explained: “We give a lot of data to the national teams pre-camp.”

During the last break Leah Williamson pulled out of the England camp as a precaution and Jill Roord suffered a knee injury that still has her sidelined.

“We would expect the national teams to look at the data of where the player is coming in, at what load level, but also from a football playing perspective, and look at the type of games, because some games are obviously more intense than others. So that gives you an idea of where the player is going into camp.

“We give a lot of detail in regard to information to all the national teams. What they do with it? We hope they respect it as much as we respect the fact that the players go on national team duty.

“We hope they respect our ability to give that information, but also the fact that they spend most of the year with us.

“There is dialogue, there is communication, there’s a lot of thought process from our side because we have to accumulate their national team game time as part of their load.

“We’ve had a history of players coming back injured from national team scenarios, but what they do with the data is with the national team.”

Kim Little may be available for Sunday but the others won’t be quite ready until after the international break and Montemurro wants to get to the bottom of why the injuries are happening so frequently.

He went on to say: “Is it load management? Possibly. Is it the accumulation of games? Possibly. Is it the long pause of games and now, suddenly, there are lots of games and there is the stress of real-game situations as opposed to training at home alone? Possibly”.

“We’re trying to work out where and how and why this has happened. We need to be better at understanding all of this. There is no finger pointing here, this is about us coming together as a group, as a wider Arsenal, and also how we work with individuals on a specific basis and looking at how we can get better results.

“We need to look at it and be better because it’s an area where we are a little bit concerned.”

“That is despite a lot of extra precautions taken this season by the club, off the back of such a long break without football, too.

“There’s been more in terms of the screening and nutrition and the understanding of where they’re at. We’ve done a lot in terms of the mental health and the psychology areas those two areas are non-negotiables for us.

“I do have a feeling that professional athletes being out of the game for six months, in terms of the impact, in terms of the moment, the decision making, the different scenarios in terms of football pressure and football environments as opposed to isolated training, has taken its toll.

“One of the things we’ve tried to do from day one was to simulate and integrate real football situations as much as we could. A football moment is different to replicating it in training and replicating it on your own at home.

“The turns are different, the ball travels differently, the grass is different, the pressure is different, so we’d just try to replicate that as much as we can, but I think the long period out doing those football actions I think has taken its toll.”

Arsenal expect to have a full and available squad for the Manchester United game after the International break.