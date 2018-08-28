Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded
New

Arsenal U18 5-2 Spurs U18 aet: Bukayo Saka shines as young guns show character to win North London derby

PUBLISHED: 21:36 17 January 2019

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka made his Premier League debut on New Year's Day. PA

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka made his Premier League debut on New Year's Day. PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Ken Gillard’s Arsenal U18 side hosted bitter North London rivals Spurs U18s in the FA Youth Cup fourth round. Read on for Layth Yousif’s match report.

Three goals in extra time from Xavier Amaechi, Fol Balogun and Unai Emery’s first-team starlet Bukayo Saka – who grabbed a brace on the night – saw Gillard’s spirited side progress to the fifth round of the country’s premier youth tournament.

Prior to that a hard-fought 2-2 draw after 90 minutes absorbing action couldn’t seprate these two rivals from the opposite ends of the Seven Sisters Road.

Spurs went ahead through after Troy Parrott squared for captain Armando Shashoula to slot home from close range on eight minutes.

Gillard’s Gunners equalised five minutes later after the talented Ben Cottrell capitalised on a mistake from Harvey White.

The young Lillywhites went ahead again on 34 minutes, following Dennis Curkin’s cross from the left being fed to J’Neil Bennett via the perceptive Paris Maghoma to make the score 2-1 going into the interval.

A fired-up Arsenal came out in the second half determined to level once again, and did so through a coolly taken Saka spot-kick six minutes after the break.

The leveller followed Xavier Amaechi being fouled in a crowded box by keeper Josh Oluwayemi, as the 17-year-old prodigy Saka – who it must be remembered has alreasy made his Premier League debut for Unai Emery’s first team sqaud – found the net as the ball flew low in off the keepers’ right-hand post.

As temperatures dropped at Meadow Park the talented young guns eased past their bitter enemies to cap a memorable comeback full of grit and character as much as talent and technique.

Follow Arsenal reporter Layth on Twitter @laythy29

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man ‘surviving off can of tuna a day’ as he cares for both parents

John McDermott with his parents Patrick and Catherine, both aged 77, who need full time care. Picture: Polly Hancock

Islington carries out ‘deep clean’ where homeless community sleeps in Stroud Green Road

Islington Council carried out a 'deep clean' in Stroud Green Road yesterday. Picture: Islington Council

Armed police arrest man in Upper Street in connection with gun and knife attack in Kilburn

A man is arrested near Union Chapel. Picture: @TheDynaslow

‘Crisis bulletin’ issued over ‘impending collapse’ of Gospel Oak to Barking Overground line as trains begin to vanish

The new Class 710 London Overground trains Picture: Kris Wood/TfL

Fan ‘gobsmacked’ to come within feet of Kate Middleton in Newington Green

The Duchess of Cambridge speaks with children during a visit to the King Henry's Walk Garden in Islington, London to learn about a project bringing people together through a shared love of horticulture. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday January 15, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Tolga Akmen/PA Wire

Most Read

Man ‘surviving off can of tuna a day’ as he cares for both parents

John McDermott with his parents Patrick and Catherine, both aged 77, who need full time care. Picture: Polly Hancock

Islington carries out ‘deep clean’ where homeless community sleeps in Stroud Green Road

Islington Council carried out a 'deep clean' in Stroud Green Road yesterday. Picture: Islington Council

Armed police arrest man in Upper Street in connection with gun and knife attack in Kilburn

A man is arrested near Union Chapel. Picture: @TheDynaslow

‘Crisis bulletin’ issued over ‘impending collapse’ of Gospel Oak to Barking Overground line as trains begin to vanish

The new Class 710 London Overground trains Picture: Kris Wood/TfL

Fan ‘gobsmacked’ to come within feet of Kate Middleton in Newington Green

The Duchess of Cambridge speaks with children during a visit to the King Henry's Walk Garden in Islington, London to learn about a project bringing people together through a shared love of horticulture. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday January 15, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Tolga Akmen/PA Wire

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Sport stars and celebrities assemble for the NBA London game at the O2

Comedian Michael McIntyre at the NBA London match (Pic: David M.Benett)

Arsenal U18 5-2 Spurs U18 FA Youth Cup fourth round: PLAYER RATINGS as 17-year-old prodigy Bukayo Saka shines – again

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka made his Premier League debut on New Year's Day. PA

Arsenal U18 5-2 Spurs U18 aet: Bukayo Saka shines as young guns show character to win North London derby

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka made his Premier League debut on New Year's Day. PA

CitySport hosts NBA teams ahead of O2 Arena clash

The New York Knicks train at CitySport

Washington Wizards coach Brooks says Knicks will not have home advantage

The Washington Wizards pose for a team portrait as part of the 2019 NBA London Global Game at Potters Field Park (Pic: Ned Dishman)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists