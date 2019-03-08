new

Koscielny and Jenkinson set for Arsenal exits as transfer deadline looms

Wantaway Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny and long-serving defender Carl Jenkinson are both set to leave the club ahead of Thursday's transfer window deadline.

The Gunners have agreed a £4.6 million deal with French side Bordeaux for Koscielny to return to his homeland after a summer of upheaval at the Emirates.

The 33-year-old defender refused to travel on the club's pre-season tour after Arsenal denied his request to leave the club on free - something he expected to happen because of his service to the club.

Unai Emery has tried to convince Koscielny to stay, but sources in France say he will have a medical at Bordeaux today.

The centre-back joined Arsenal from Lorient in 2010, going on to make 353 appearances in north London.

Jenkinson is also expected to leave the Emirates in the coming days, with Nottingham Forest in talks over a deal for the right-back.

Both the Gunners and the Championship side are confident the move will be completed before Thursday's 5pm transfer deadline, with a fee in the region of £2 million set to take the ex-Charlton man to the City Ground.

Jenkinson's departure is part of a clearout at the Emirates over the past week, with squad players Takuma Asano and Krystian Bielik joining Partizan Belgrade and Derby County respectively.