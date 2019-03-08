Search

Koscielny makes Arsenal exit to join Bordeaux

PUBLISHED: 15:15 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:15 06 August 2019

Laurent Koscielny has left Arsenal to join Bordeaux. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal have confirmed Laurent Koscielny has left the club to join French side Bordeaux.

The fee to take the 33-year-old back to France is believed to be around £4.6 million, ending his nine-year stint at the club.

Koscielny wanted to leave the club this summer on a free transfer, and refused to travel on their pre-season tour of the US after the Gunners demanded a fee be paid to let him go.

In a statement on the club's official website, Arsenal said: "Laurent Koscielny is leaving us to join Ligue 1 side Bordeaux.

"The centre back has made 353 appearances for us since signing from Lorient in 2010. He was part of our Emirates FA Cup-winning squads in 2014, 2015 and 2017.

"Laurent, who started his career in the French second division at Guingamp in 2004, has played 51 matches for France and was entering the final year of his current contract with us. We decided to sanction his move to Bordeaux once we agreed acceptable transfer terms.

"We thank Laurent for his contribution to the club and wish him all the best for the future."

