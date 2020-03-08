new

Lacazette believes Arsenal got lucky in win over West Ham

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (centre) celebrates after his side's first goal of the game is re-allowed through VAR during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Goalscorer Alexandre Lacazette believes Arsenal were lucky in their 1-0 win over West Ham United at the Emirates on Saturday afternoon.

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

The Frenchman came off the bench and tucked home the winner with 12 minutes to play after the Gunners had been frustrated by their plucky London rivals, but the Hammers had plenty of chances of their own and were only kept out by the brilliant Bernd Leno.

Although Lacazette was delighted to secure all three points, he thinks the visitors deserved more than they got.

"I am happy, obviously, to score that goal for the team, but we won three points today and that was important for us in the table," said Lacazette.

"It was hard, and a difficult game, we are lucky I think.

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (centre) celebrates with team-mates after his side's first goal of the game is re-allowed through VAR during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (centre) celebrates with team-mates after his side's first goal of the game is re-allowed through VAR during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

"I think they deserved more because they had a lot of chances.

"Even with the save from Bernd, it was amazing, but this is football sometimes you don't win even if you deserve it."

Lacazette's goal will boost his chances of returning to the starting XI after Eddie Nketiah was picked to lead the line by Mikel Arteta once again.

The Frenchman has found himself in an ongoing battle with the youngster for a place, but he believes competition for places is a good thing, saying: "I think yes because we have to play well to get a game.

"Everybody wants to give their best and normally when everyone does we perform well.

"This is my job, to give the manager a big headache because he's putting together the first XI.

"I am happy to score today and we won so everything is good."