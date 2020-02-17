Search

Lacazette earns Arteta praise after ending goal drought as Arsenal boss explains why striker was dropped

PUBLISHED: 11:58 17 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:58 17 February 2020

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (left) celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal of the game during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (left) celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal of the game during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was full of praise for Alexandre Lacazette after the striker ended his nine-game goal drought in the 4-0 win over Newcastle United on Sunday, despite being dropped from the starting XI.

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (left) celebrates after the final whistle with team-mate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PAArsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (left) celebrates after the final whistle with team-mate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA

The Frenchman has been a key player under Arteta, but his poor form in front of goal saw him benched in favour of Eddie Nketiah for the clash at the Emirates.

Lacazette had gone nine game without scoring after netting against Standard Liege in the Europa League on December 12, but he rounded off the scoring against Newcastle to end his drought after coming on as a late change.

Arteta was delighted to see him score and revealed his belief that Lacazette would find the net, saying: "Laca has been playing all the games with me, he hasn't scored and I told him the decision why and he accepted really well.

"I said 'come out and you will score a goal', he did and I'm so pleased not just for the goal, but for the reaction of all his team-mates and the staff.

"They showed how much they love him."

Explaining his decision to drop Lacazette, Arteta added: "The message is very clear, whoever trains like they do and I see that they have the abilities, the quality and their hunger like Nketiah's done to perform today, he's got a chance to play.

"Today I decided to play Eddie because he has been training in a phenomenal way, I decided for him not to go on loan and to stay and as well I have to support that decision."

