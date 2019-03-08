Search

EUROPA LEAGUE: Arsenal boss Unai Emery hopeful over Laurent Koscielny's fitness after captain limps off during Valencia win

PUBLISHED: 23:53 02 May 2019 | UPDATED: 23:53 02 May 2019

Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny during the UEFA Europa League, group E match at Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Archive/PA Images

Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny during the UEFA Europa League, group E match at Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Archive/PA Images

PA Archive/PA Images

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has provided an update on the fitness of Laurent Koscielny after Gunners’ captain limped off during their 3-1 win over Valencia in Europa League semi-final first-leg. Read on for what Emery had to say.

“I hope that Koscielny is going to be okay for Sunday and the second-leg away, but I don't know,” he said.

“Laurent was very tired and he ran back with the transitions in the second half 50 metres for a sprint, and it's normal that he can be tired or struggling.

“I prefer to change him to give this 10 minutes to Nacho Monreal after his small injuries, to help us and to save minutes for Laurent Koscielny.”

