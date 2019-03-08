Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter
new

EUROPA LEAGUE: Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny relives Achilles injury one year on

PUBLISHED: 18:29 01 May 2019

Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny during the training session at London Colney. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny during the training session at London Colney. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

On May 3 last year, Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny ruptured his Achilles tendon just 12 minutes into the second-leg of the Gunners’ Europa League semi-final clash with Atletico Madrid. Almost a year on, the Frenchman has opened up about the injury.

Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny receives medical attention during the UEFA Europa League, Semi Final, Second Leg at Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Archive/PA ImagesArsenal's Laurent Koscielny receives medical attention during the UEFA Europa League, Semi Final, Second Leg at Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Archive/PA Images

Despite being unable to help Arsenal to the final and missing France's World Cup triumph last summer, the 33-year-old believes the injury has had a positive impact on both his life and career.

“Sometimes in life we are focused on small things and it can't be good for you,” said Koscielny.

“I learned about my life, about the people around me. It's a difficult experience but I loved it because sometimes your eyes are opened more than before.

You may also want to watch:

“When you don't have the injury, it's difficult to know about this situation. When you do have it, you grow up as a footballer but also as a man.

“You fight with yourself because you are a competitor and you want to come back to your level or maybe even more. I did this over seven months and I continue to fight.

“It's not about my age or my injury, it's because you want to win everything when you are a competitor.

“It was a big challenge for me to fight against my injury and I think I did well. I'm positive about this. It's a new semi-final against a new Spanish team, but my life is now moved on from this moment and I need to live with it.

“Now it's OK and it's behind me. I'm very positive about where I am. I will always fight for my club, for me and my family as well. I'm just happy and enjoying my time on the pitch.”

Most Read

‘Cheeky’ Bella, 3, dies after tummy ache – leaving devastated Canonbury family to crowdfund funeral costs

Three-year-old Bella died of unknown causes earlier this month and her family are crowdfunding to cover the funeral costs

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn is the country’s lowest expenses claimer

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn

M. Manze closes: Chapel Market punters ‘terribly sad’ as historic pie and mash shop closes

Pictures from M.Manzie which is closing down. Picture: Hayleigh Longman

Junction Road Crash: Moped driver sent ‘flying through the air’ after Archway collision

A moped driver was hit by a car in Junction Road. Picture: Google Maps

Marks and Spencer takes Islington Council to court because it wants to sell alcohol from 8am not 9am

A view of Hill House from Junction Road. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

‘Cheeky’ Bella, 3, dies after tummy ache – leaving devastated Canonbury family to crowdfund funeral costs

Three-year-old Bella died of unknown causes earlier this month and her family are crowdfunding to cover the funeral costs

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn is the country’s lowest expenses claimer

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn

M. Manze closes: Chapel Market punters ‘terribly sad’ as historic pie and mash shop closes

Pictures from M.Manzie which is closing down. Picture: Hayleigh Longman

Junction Road Crash: Moped driver sent ‘flying through the air’ after Archway collision

A moped driver was hit by a car in Junction Road. Picture: Google Maps

Marks and Spencer takes Islington Council to court because it wants to sell alcohol from 8am not 9am

A view of Hill House from Junction Road. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Islington Gazette

EUROPA LEAGUE: Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny relives Achilles injury one year on

Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny during the training session at London Colney. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire/PA Images

Cricket: Ton-up Robson sees Middlesex past Somerset

Middlesex's Sam Robson in action at Lord's (pic John Walton/PA)

EUROPA LEAGUE: Arsenal boss Unai Emery calls for ‘big atmosphere’ at the Emirates ahead of semi-final first-leg against Valencia

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the training session at London Colney. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire/PA Images

Aaron Ramsey’s Arsenal career over after Unai Emery confirms Juventus-bound midfielder will miss rest of the season

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey applauds the fans after the final whistle. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Archive/PA Images

Thomas Dowdeswell: It’s time we looked outside of the box

Thomas Dowdeswell. Picture: Paul Samuel White.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists