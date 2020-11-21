Leah Williamson marks remarkable achievement with 150 Arsenal appearances

Arsenal's Leah Williamson during the FA Women's Super League match at Leigh Sports Village. PA Wire/PA Images

At just 23 Leah Williamson marked an incredible achievement as the young English International defender made her 150th appearance for Arsenal on Wednesday night against Tottenham Hotspur in the Continental Cup.

Tottenham Hotspur's Rianna Dean (right) and Arsenal's Leah Williamson battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. Tottenham Hotspur's Rianna Dean (right) and Arsenal's Leah Williamson battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London.

Manager Joe Montemurro said after the game “We’re very proud, she personifies everything we’re trying to do at the club, she’s an amazing character who wants to be better and is so humble, it’s incredible to be part of her development.”

“I’m proud that we’ve given her the opportunities and we trust her and we hope she has many more games for us.”

Williamson who is from Milton Keynes made her Arsenal debut when she came on for Rachel Yankey in Arsenal’s 2-0 defeat to Birmingham City in the Champions League quarter-final in 2014.

She is a very versitile player and can play at centre-back, centre-midfield or even as right-back and has went on to win 17 caps for England including an appearance in the Women’s World Cup against Cameroon in 2019.

The 23 year old made her 100th start for the club last season against Fiorentina in the Champions League away to the Serie A side.

In 2020-21 Williamson has already beaten her assist record from 2019-20 as she claimed her third assist of the campaign against Spurs on Wednesday after assisting goals against Reading and Tottenham once again in Women’s Super League.

What makes the achievement even more significant for Williamson is that she has been an Arsenal fan since she was very young and helped her mother do the Arsenal gate on matchday as she watched her hero’s growing up and was even a mascot the day the Gunners won the 2007 Champions League trophy against Umeå of Sweden.

She started playing football for the Gunners at 9 coming from Rushden & Diamonds and has not looked back going on to be one of the very best players in not only England but indeed Europe.

Williamson’s style of play is very unique and is a joy to watch she is one if not the best ball player in the league as she has a fantastic passing range.

It helps she plays in a side that dominates with the ball she has completed more long balls over the top of the opposition defence than any other player in the league so far this season which helps Vivianne Miedema, Jordan Nobbs and Caitlin Foord drop in behind.

Already at just 23 she has won 5 major honours and has appeared in 8 Cup finals and is now just 6 games away from equalling the number of appearances of her hero at Arsenal Kelly Smith.

The young defender was voted the Arsenal Women’s Supporters’ Club player of the year and was ever present, starting all 15 Super League matches as the Gunners finished third last season.

In 2018/19 she finished the season as Arsenal’s most active player on the ball with 1,501 touches, as well as completing the most successful passes in the opposition’s half (591) and this is a pattern that has progressed even further over the past two campaigns as she’s one of the most accomplished players on the ball.

Last season she played 1,286 minutes and was the most used player in the league which shows her importance to the team, this season has been no different as she has started every game for the Gunners.

In 2014-15 Williamson was named as the PFA young player of the year and last season was named in the PFA team of the year for the first time showing her constant progress on the pitch year after year.

Last season Nobody in the WSL made more passes than her (1,212), with a 66 per cent pass completion rate and she also boasted an average of 1.16 interceptions per game, the highest in the squad.

Williamson did not make a single error leading to an opposition shot on goal during the last campaign and 71 per cent of players failed to dribble past the Arsenal number six, with her positional sense on the pitch proving one of the very best in the league.

This season has been no different as Chelsea captain Magdalena Eriksson is the only player who has more progressive yards than Williamson with the England native making up more then 1072 yards up into the opposition half.

Williamson is not afraid of the big stage and she scored in the Continental Cup final against Chelsea last season but the Gunners did lose that match 2-1 however she was key to the 2018-19 title winning side and even scored one of the most crucial goals in that campaign away to West Ham United.

Arsenal fell behind in that game but Williamson’s header in the 26th minute made it 1-1 before Arsenal went on to win 4-2.

She just isn’t a fantastic footballer but Williamson is a player that all up and coming footballers should look up to with her quality on and off the ball and her bravery whilst in possession.

Leah Williamson is also a leader and is not afraid to direct the more senior players at the club and has captained England at youth level including at the 2014 UEFA Women’s Under-17 Championship.

She has been tipped to be a captain of Arsenal and England at some point in her career and the way she is going that will happen with her consistent performances.

150 appearances is just a wonderful achievement and there is certainly plenty more to come from one of the best talents in the footballing world.