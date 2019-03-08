Search

Leicester City 2-0 Arsenal player ratings: Few come away with credit from another poor display

PUBLISHED: 19:28 09 November 2019 | UPDATED: 19:58 09 November 2019

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal lost 2-0 to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday evening, putting further pressure on Unai Emery. Read on for Dan Mountney's player ratings.

Bernd Leno - 6 - Made some important saves to keep Leicester out and collected some important crosses. Could have got across quicker for Vardy's goal.

Hector Bellerin - 7 - Got forward well and was one of Arsenal's main attacking threats down the right. Did his defensive work well enough on his first league start of the season.

Calum Chambers - 6.5 - Was tested by both Barnes and Vardy but dealt with it well. Looked solid and assured on the right of the back three but should have been closer to Vardy for his goal.

Rob Holding - 7 - Back to his best with a solid display. Stepped out of defence to deal with Leicester balls forward and made some important interceptions to stop dangerous attack.

David Luiz - 5 - Defended okay but his distribution must be better. Gave the ball away in silly areas that got Arsenal in trouble.

Sead Kolasinac - 5 - Did okay both offensively and defensively as he continues to battle with Tierney for a starting spot.

Lucas Torreira - 4.5 - Worked hard, but was often outnumbered in midfield as he tried to shield the defence. Got forward well at times.

Matteo Guendouzi - 4 - Struggled to control the game in midfield as Leicester found spaces in behind him. Can't fault his battling and work ethic in the middle of the park..

Mesut Ozil - 5.5 - Played a key role in Arsenal's counter-attacking game as he often played the pass to start moves, but couldn't find the killer ball. Struggled to find the spaces he normally does though.

Alexandre Lacazette - 4.5 - Worked hard for the team, but still looks rusty in front of goal. Should have done better with his chance in the first-half.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 5.5 - Played an important role on the counter as he stretched Leicester with his pace, but still needs more service up top.

Substitutes

Nicolas Pepe - 5 - Failed to make an impact off the bench.

Joe Willock - N/A - Had too little time to impact the game.

