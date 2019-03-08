new

Leno lauds 'unbelievable' Aubameyang as Arsenal star proves worth once again in Villa win

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates the final result at the end of the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Steven Paston/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno was keen to praise Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after he scored a late winner in Sunday's 3-2 victory over Aston Villa, describing the striker as 'unbelievable'.

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA

Aubameyang smashed home a free-kick in the 84th minute to secure three points for the 10-man Gunners after a testing afternoon at the Emirates.

The 30-year-old now has seven goals in as many games across all competitions this season and goalkeeper Leno is fully aware of the striker's importance.

Speaking about Aubameyang's winner and his form this season, Leno said: "I had the perfect view.

"From behind I could see the shot, it was a knuckle-ball, I think and it's very difficult for the goalkeeper because he didn't see the ball and it was a fantastic goal.

"He's unbelievable and the goal was also unbelievable.

"I think he's very important for us because he scoring almost every week, and getting important goals for us too."

Despite more defensive mistake that are quickly becoming a hallmark of Unai Emery's side, Leno believes they deserved to win the game.

"I think the win showed a lot of our quality in our mind," he said.

"In the dressing room we spoke at half-time that we had nothing to lose.

"We were already one-nil and with one less player, and we can fight and we can win this game and the team showed a great response.

"At the end we had so many good chances to score and the win was well deserved."