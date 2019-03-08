Search

Advanced search

new

Leno lauds 'unbelievable' Aubameyang as Arsenal star proves worth once again in Villa win

PUBLISHED: 11:11 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:11 23 September 2019

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates the final result at the end of the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates the final result at the end of the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno was keen to praise Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after he scored a late winner in Sunday's 3-2 victory over Aston Villa, describing the striker as 'unbelievable'.

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PAArsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA

Aubameyang smashed home a free-kick in the 84th minute to secure three points for the 10-man Gunners after a testing afternoon at the Emirates.

The 30-year-old now has seven goals in as many games across all competitions this season and goalkeeper Leno is fully aware of the striker's importance.

Speaking about Aubameyang's winner and his form this season, Leno said: "I had the perfect view.

"From behind I could see the shot, it was a knuckle-ball, I think and it's very difficult for the goalkeeper because he didn't see the ball and it was a fantastic goal.

You may also want to watch:

"He's unbelievable and the goal was also unbelievable.

"I think he's very important for us because he scoring almost every week, and getting important goals for us too."

Despite more defensive mistake that are quickly becoming a hallmark of Unai Emery's side, Leno believes they deserved to win the game.

"I think the win showed a lot of our quality in our mind," he said.

"In the dressing room we spoke at half-time that we had nothing to lose.

"We were already one-nil and with one less player, and we can fight and we can win this game and the team showed a great response.

"At the end we had so many good chances to score and the win was well deserved."

Most Read

Seven Sisters Road collision: Pedestrian taken to hospital with head injuries after driver hits him

Stock image of London Ambulance Service van . Picture: Ken Mears

Gang of 16 rob Finsbury Park gym users after threatening to stab them

It takes two: The Stroud Green Road gate to Finsbury Park cannot be closed. Picture: Google Maps

Hit-and-run driver leaves cyclist with head injuries after Highbury collision

Fieldway Crescent. Picture: Google Maps

Guendouzi earns Emery praise after Arsenal youngster stars in win over Villa

Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi applauds the fans at the end of the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

Revealed: How hero security guard helped police catch man who stabbed young mother Christel Stanfield-Bruce in Holloway

Holloway Waitrose' hero security guard Victor Ikeakhe helped police catch Ismail Musa after he stabbed mother Christel Stanfield-Bruce in Caedmon Road. Picture: Supplied

Most Read

Seven Sisters Road collision: Pedestrian taken to hospital with head injuries after driver hits him

Stock image of London Ambulance Service van . Picture: Ken Mears

Gang of 16 rob Finsbury Park gym users after threatening to stab them

It takes two: The Stroud Green Road gate to Finsbury Park cannot be closed. Picture: Google Maps

Hit-and-run driver leaves cyclist with head injuries after Highbury collision

Fieldway Crescent. Picture: Google Maps

Guendouzi earns Emery praise after Arsenal youngster stars in win over Villa

Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi applauds the fans at the end of the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

Revealed: How hero security guard helped police catch man who stabbed young mother Christel Stanfield-Bruce in Holloway

Holloway Waitrose' hero security guard Victor Ikeakhe helped police catch Ismail Musa after he stabbed mother Christel Stanfield-Bruce in Caedmon Road. Picture: Supplied

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Leno lauds ‘unbelievable’ Aubameyang as Arsenal star proves worth once again in Villa win

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates the final result at the end of the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

Guendouzi earns Emery praise after Arsenal youngster stars in win over Villa

Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi applauds the fans at the end of the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

Emery pleased with Arsenal character but demands improvement after comeback win over Villa

Arsenal manager Unai Emery shouts from the touchline during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

Hit-and-run driver collides with pedestrian outside Highbury & Islington station

Highbury & Islington station. Picture: Google Maps

Seven Sisters Road collision: Pedestrian taken to hospital with head injuries after driver hits him

Stock image of London Ambulance Service van . Picture: Ken Mears
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists