Leno sees Arsenal improvement in Norwich draw

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno in action during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Nigel French/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno believes the Gunners showed signs of improvement in Sunday's 2-2 draw with Norwich at Carrow Road, but the German knows there is still plenty of work to do. Read on to see what he had to say.

On the performance…

"At the end it was confusing because in the first half we played exactly how we wanted but conceded two goals in transition. In the second half we lost control of the game and we were lucky to draw."

On his individual performance…

"I think in the first half we conceded a deflected goal and then again before half time. The second goal was unlucky because Norwich didn't have too many chances in the first half and in the second half it was important that we didn't concede another goal and Norwich defended very deep and very good. The game was still open but it wasn't meant to be.

On the mood in the dressing room…

"Firstly, we're disappointed because Freddie said in the dressing room that in the first half this was the gameplan that we wanted, and the two goals by transition were not good, but in the second half we lost the control. I think when we analyse the game the first half was good because we controlled the game but only the two goals were not good. In the second half we have to work in transition."

On the areas we need to improve on…

"I think it's not only about the defence, midfield or the strikers, I think in the second half the distances were too big and we didn't press like we did in the first half and against a team like Norwich they can play very well and on the counter attack and this was the main problem because it was a personal mistake or losing the ball and I think this was the difference."

On the improvement under Freddie Ljungberg…

"I think in the first half we saw the [improvements], we controlled the game better and the penalty was won because we were higher and we had many chances. We need to take these chances and unfortunately I think we can feel a positive atmosphere after the game, but when you only draw not everyone is happy."

On the past week…

"It's always strange and sad when a manager loses his job. I think Emery did a very good job for one and a half years but the club decided to change the manager and something in the team. We just have to look forward and we saw the team was different today."

On what Freddie Ljungberg can do…

"We only had one or two sessions together but I think Freddie knows the dressing room and the characters of the players so he can handle everybody, so I think that's very important. He can't change everything in one or two days but I think the most important thing is the mindset and the atmosphere. I think it's been good so far."