Lewin brothers open sports injury clinic in Hainault

Former Arsenal physiotherapists Gary and Colin Lewin have opened a new sports injury clinic in Hainault.

Using the decades of experience at elite level and extensive contacts, their clinic will provide a 360-degree approach to treatment with soft tissue therapy and strength and conditioning offered on-sit.

Housed on the ground floor at 65 New North Road, the facilities are purpose-built and offer the latest rehabilitation and sports medicine equipment to support a return to multi-discipline sports following injury.

Gary and Colin Lewin have a long history working in the sports industry, providing first-class medical care to footballers since the 1980s and 1990s respectively with both working at Arsenal and Gary also at West Ham United and with the England men's national team.

Such connections meant medical care also crossed into other disciplines, with the Lewins also helping athletes, golfers, boxers, hockey players, cyclists and many other sports over the years.

Gary said: "Colin and I have spent decades helping athletes at an elite level, but have both spent a lot of time in recent years working with individuals with diverse sporting backgrounds at all levels of competition.

"Opening the Lewin Sports Injury Clinic gives us an opportunity to use our experience and knowledge along with our huge network of specialists to the greater benefit of everyday athletes through to elite professionals wanting a second opinion."

Colin added: "The clinic has been a long-held aspiration, and it was a matter of finding the right premises in the right location. With the space we are in, we've been able to work with a really talented team and create a bespoke clinic with the latest equipment to aid clients through their rehab sessions."

Former Arsenal midfielder and clinic investor Aaron Ramsey said: "I have worked with Colin for the majority of my professional career. I always found himself and his medical team to be of the highest professional standard.

"I spent time with Gary playing for Team GB at the London 2012 Olympics, his knowledge and experience were fantastic. There is a reason they are both legends of this business and I have no doubts the Lewin Clinic will be a huge success."

Fellow investor Petr Cech, the former Arsenal goalkeeper who is now Technical & Performance Advisor for Chelsea, said: "Gary and Colin are two physiotherapists with vast experience and a huge network of specialists at their fingertips. I worked alongside Colin during my years at Arsenal and always trusted his opinion and knowledge both around treating injuries and helping to prevent them, and think it's great everyday athletes can now access his and Gary's expertise."

Former Arsenal and England captain Faye White added: "During my playing career for Arsenal Women, Gary and Colin Lewin were often on hand to provide me with vital expertise and knowledge for a number of serious injuries I sustained.

"I suffered from two major Anterior Cruciate Ligament injuries and a partial hamstring tendon rupture which Colin in particular played a major role with my recoveries. He helped diagnose the injuries quickly, explaining the recovery time frames and rehab stage thoroughly to ensure I was fully aware of what was required to return back to playing.

"Both Colin's and Gary's willingness to pass on their knowledge to help players in the women's game showed me their pure passion for their profession and is something which I was always so very grateful for during my career."

To find out more about the clinic or to request a consultation, visit www.lewinclinic.co.uk or call 0208 070 7777.