Lia Walti ‘enjoying’ her time at Arsenal after making her 50th appearance for the club

PUBLISHED: 09:00 24 November 2020 | UPDATED: 09:00 24 November 2020

Josh Bunting

Arnsela's Lia Walti challenged by Cheslea's Sophie Ingle during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood.

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal’s Swiss International Lia Wälti celebrated her 50th appearance for the Gunners on Wednesday evening against Tottenham Hotspur in the Continental Cup.

Arsenal's Lia Walti during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood.Arsenal's Lia Walti during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood.

Wälti joined the club in 2018 from Bundesliga Frauen side Turbine Potsdam and has been a crucial member of Joe Montemurro’s troops ever since.

In 2020-21 Wälti has played seven games so far and has also captained the side in the absence of Kim Little and she has one assist to her name against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Speaking to Arsenal.com Wälti said: “I’ve really enjoyed my time here. From my first moment I knew this was the right step for me, a really good football culture here in England and at Arsenal, and a great team with great coaching staff.

“I’m really enjoying myself playing here. Obviously if I look back over the last few seasons, maybe I was a bit too injured because I had two pretty big injuries which I can hopefully avoid now.

Cheslea's Pernille Harder (centre) falls during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood.Cheslea's Pernille Harder (centre) falls during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood.

“I want to bring more for the team, not only half a season each year It’s been really good and I’m really glad I came here, but also I want to stay healthy for a full season. I’ll do everything to do that and to be there for the team for a whole year.”

In 2018-19 Wälti won the Women’s Super League title with the club and on her best moments so far she said: “We’ve had a few really good games, especially in my first season with Arsenal when we won the league.

“That was a season when everybody really enjoyed themselves on the pitch. Everything went really well.

“The game against Chelsea when we won 5-0 was just amazing because nobody really expected us to beat them with a high score like that.

“On that day, everything was perfect and we were just flying in that moment I still remember the emotions.

“It was just a great day and this probably stands out above all the games I’ve had here.”

Wälti went on to describe her favourite goal: “In terms of a goal, I always remember the one Kim scored last year at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“I can’t actually remember if it was a good team move, but it was a really good goal from Kim and obviously with the whole atmosphere in the stadium, it was just very special.”

