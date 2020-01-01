Top 5 moments for Arsenal Women’s Lisa Evans

Arsenal Women’s Lisa Evans turned 28 this week and is one of the underrated stars of the Women’s Super League.

Evans signed for Arsenal on June 29, 2017 from German giants Bayern Munich and has excelled at full-back for Joe Montemurro’s side ever side.

Josh Bunting picks out her five best moments in North London to date.

Birmingham City performance

Evans was key in Arsenal keeping their 100 per cent win record intact in November 2018 as they saw off the challenge of Birmingham City 3-1 at Meadow Park.

As usual she put in a performance full of energy and quality as she claimed an assist for Jordan Nobbs to seal the points.

The Gunners broke the deadlock when Nobbs fired home from Beth Mead’s pass early in the second half after Birmingham had frustrated Montemurro’s troops in the first 45 minutes.

Birmingham levelled through Emma Follis before Danielle van de Donk restored the Gunners lead as she converted confidently from the penalty spot in the 67th minute.

However the points were sealed when Evans made a fine run down the wing before fizzing a low cross into the path of Nobbs and she finished beyond Ann-Katrin Berger in the Birmingham City goal.

Goal vs Liverpool

Arsenal eased to a 5-0 victory over Liverpool on September 9, 2018 and once again Evans was a standout performer in the rout.

Evans scored the second goal when a long ball over the top found the run of Vivianne Miedema and the striker took a perfect touch before pulling the ball back into the path of the Scottish international who slotted beyond Anke Preuss and into the bottom corner of the net.

Miedema also scored the first hat-trick by an Arsenal Women’s player since Kelly Smith in 2014 in what turned out to be a record breaking afternoon for the Gunners.

Evans, who is from Perth, has over 80 caps for Scotland and was a crucial member of their 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup squad in France.

Bristol City performance

Miedema stole the headlines with a double hat-trick and four assists in the 11-1 win over Bristol City in December 2019.

But it was Evans who got the ball rolling in that famous victory as she opened the scoring after just seven minutes.

Miedema whipped the ball in from the right before the full-back headed into the net and Evans also played a key part in the fifth goal as she crossed for the Netherlands striker to fire home.

Minutes later Evans had her second of the afternoon when she hit a cushioned volley beyond Sophie Baggaley and in the Robins goal.

Champions League goal v Fiorentina

Evans got her name on the scoresheet as Arsenal ran out 4-0 winners over Fiorentina in the Champions League in Italy.

Evans’ left-footed volley from close range came from a Beth Mead cross from the byeline as she completed the scoring in what turned out to be a comfortable night for Arsenal.

The other goalscorers on the night were Miedema, who scored a brace, and Gunners captain Kim Little.

50th Arsenal appearance

Evans made her 50th appearance for Arsenal against Birmingham City as the Gunners celebrated qualifying for the Champions League for the first time since 2013 after a 1-0 win.

Katie McCabe scored the only goal for the away side after 79 minutes with a well-struck finish into the bottom corner.

Evans created the first chance of the game as she beat her marker on the right and picked out Vivianne Miedema inside the area, who forced Hannah Hampton into a fine save from close range.

McCabe then had a fine opening just after the break to put Arsenal ahead but she took a heavy touch allowing Hannah Hampton in the Birmingham goal to claim the loose ball.

Aoife Mannion then made a fantastic clearance to deny the Gunners when Evans once again crossed from the right to find Dominique Bloodworth, but her effort was flicked away by the defender.

However, Joe Montemurro’s side did find the winner when McCabe was played in by Kim Little to fire the ball in at the near-post to secure the passage to Europe.