Liverpool 3 Arsenal 1: Player ratings

Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi (left), Lucas Torreira and Dani Ceballos after the final whistle during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal fell to another defeat at Anfield as two goals from Mohamed Salah inspired Liverpool to the Premier League points.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (left) and Arsenal's David Luiz after the final whistle during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (left) and Arsenal's David Luiz after the final whistle during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool.

Joel Matip headed the hosts in front just before the break, after Nicolas Pepe had seen a good chance to break the deadlock saved by Adrian.

And Salah struck from the penalty spot before a superb solo effort to make it 3-0, before substitute Lucas Torreira grabbed a late consolation for the Gunners.

Here's how Press Association rated the players.

Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (left) and Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (left) and Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool.

LIVERPOOL

ADRIAN: Never looked entirely secure but made a couple of decent saves and was not at fault for the goal. 6/10

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD: Given a huge amount of space going forward and sent in plenty of crosses but did not find his range until the corner that set up the opening goal. 7

VIRGIL VAN DIJK: Did not look entirely comfortable playing against livewire Nicolas Pepe but commanded the back line well as usual and was a threat at the other end: 7

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after the final whistle during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after the final whistle during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool.

JOEL MATIP: Matip is not known for his ability in front of goal but it was a fine header to put Liverpool ahead. Played in an unusually advanced role in the first half due to the Reds' dominance. 7

ANDY ROBERTSON: Sent in a dangerous cross in the opening moments but after that did not really take advantage of the space afforded to him. 6

FABINHO: A key reason for the dominance of Liverpool's midfield. A strong showing from the Brazilian. 7

GEORGINIO WIJNALDUM: Teamed up very well with Wijnaldum to ensure Liverpool kept the heat on virtually throughout the game. 7

JORDAN HENDERSON: Showed his talents in attack with some fine passes. Caught out a couple of times in the first half, allowing Arsenal to break. 6

SADIO MANE: A relatively quiet afternoon for the in-form forward, who shot straight at Bernd Leno with his best opportunity. 6

MOHAMED SALAH: A performance showing what Salah at his best is all about. Won and then took the penalty brilliantly before beating the Arsenal defence with a wonderful solo goal. 8

ROBERTO FIRMINO: One flick and shot had Anfield purring. Heavily involved without engineering a clear-cut chance himself. 7

Substitutes

JAMES MILNER (for Wijnaldum, 69): Mr Dependable. Produced one excellent block. 6

ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN (for Mane, 77): A brief chance to impress against his former club. 5

ADAM LALLANA (for Firmino, 86): Came on when Liverpool were on the defensive. 5

ARSENAL

BERND LENO: Cannot be blamed for the scoreline. Produced a couple of good saves and was confident in his handling. 6

AINSLEY MAITLAND-NILES: Given a rather torrid time by a supreme attacking unit. 5

SOKRATIS PAPASTATHOPOULOS: Stood up well to an onslaught of Liverpool attacks in the first half but Arsenal's defence had a troubled second half. 6

DAVID LUIZ: Made a huge number of blocks and was a key reason Liverpool did not score more in the first half but his pull on Salah's shirt for the penalty was blatant and he allowed the Egyptian to run past him far too easily for the third. 6

NACHO MONREAL: Solid in the first half in a narrow formation that allowed Alexander-Arnold acres of space. Struggled against Salah in the second. 5

DANI CEBALLOS: Got the plaudits last week for his performance against Burnley but, barring one early run, barely registered in this game and was substituted after an hour. 5

GRANIT XHAKA: A tough afternoon for the midfielder, who spent most of the time trying to help out his overworked centre-backs. Made a couple of strong blocks. 6

MATTEO GUENDOUZI: As tenacious as ever but the Arsenal midfield were thoroughly outplayed. 6

JOE WILLOCK: Covered a lot of ground, and produced one good run forward in the first half, but was a peripheral figure. 5

NICOLAS PEPE: An encouraging full debut from the record signing, particularly in the first half. He was let down by his shooting but his pace and dribbling skills caused a lot of problems. 7

PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG: Shot wide early on from Adrian's poor clearance but did not really get into the game until late on. 5

Substitutes

LUCAS TORREIRA (for Ceballos, 61): Took his goal very well. 6

ALEXANDRE LACAZETTE (for Willock, 81): Made a difference when he came on. 6

HENRIKH MKHITARYAN (for Guendouzi, 86): Only given a few minutes. 5