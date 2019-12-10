Search

Ljungberg gives update on Arsenal future after first win as interim boss

PUBLISHED: 13:40 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:40 10 December 2019

Arsenal interim manager Freddie Ljungberg (right) greets West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini ahead of the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Interim Arsenal boss Freddie Ljungberg has given a brief update on his future after securing his first win in charge against West Ham United on Monday night.

Goals from Gabriel Martinelli, Nicolas Pepe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang earned a 3-1 win at the London Stadium, with Ljungberg asked about it future in charge after the game.

In a brief update, the Swede said: "I speak to Edu. Of course we played with each other and we try to speak because I don't have so much of a staff.

"So I talk to him sometimes about football. But I've been told to work on a game-to-game basis and that's what I'm trying to do.

"Like I said, it's the club I love and I'll try to help them as much as I can.

"Then it's up to them to do what they do."

