Ljungberg gives update on Arsenal future after first win as interim boss

Arsenal interim manager Freddie Ljungberg (right) greets West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini ahead of the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Interim Arsenal boss Freddie Ljungberg has given a brief update on his future after securing his first win in charge against West Ham United on Monday night.

Goals from Gabriel Martinelli, Nicolas Pepe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang earned a 3-1 win at the London Stadium, with Ljungberg asked about it future in charge after the game.

In a brief update, the Swede said: "I speak to Edu. Of course we played with each other and we try to speak because I don't have so much of a staff.

"So I talk to him sometimes about football. But I've been told to work on a game-to-game basis and that's what I'm trying to do.

"Like I said, it's the club I love and I'll try to help them as much as I can.

"Then it's up to them to do what they do."