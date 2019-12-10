new

Ljungberg lauds clinical Arsenal as Gunners end winless run at West Ham

Arsenal interim manager Freddie Ljungberg celebrates their win after the final whistle during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Interim Arsenal boss Freddie Ljungberg was delighted with his side's second half display as they beat West Ham United 3-1 on Monday night to end their nine-game winless run.

Angelo Ogbonna headed the Irons ahead in the first half, but the Gunners secured victory in nine brilliant second half minutes as Gabriel Martinelli, Nicolas Pepe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang found the net.

Ljungberg was full of praise for the performance after the break, but expressed his disappointment with the opening 45 minutes.

"The players did amazingly. We had a gameplan and we wanted to move the ball a lot," he said.

"First half we were slow, we were a bit lethargic, we didn't move, we didn't run. But that in my opinion comes when players are low and have no confidence.

"You don't do it at the speed you need to and it's been hard on the players, but I felt like we gave it a go in the second half and we did that.

"It was amazing to see, for me.

"And you saw West Ham getting a bit tired and a bit low around the 60th minute and we sliced them open and played some really good football, in my opinion.

"That's how we want to play and we were keeping the ball well.

"But of course, we don't get carried away. We have a lot of work to do on things but all credit to the players for how they did in the second half."

The Swede believes the win has lifted the mood of the Arsenal dressing room, adding: "They looked happy in the dressing room, but I don't think any of us can imagine.

"Arsenal is a big football club. We are demanded to win football games and they haven't won for a long time.

"I at least have been able to feel or sense the pressure they've been under and you can always say 'well they're professional football players, they should deal with it' but it's been tough for them and you've felt it and seen it in games.

"Today, in the last 30 minutes, that lifted a bit and we started to play some good football and slice them open like I said.

"We've got a lot of things to work on but it felt nice with a win."