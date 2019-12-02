Search

Ljungberg 'proud and honoured' after first game as Arsenal caretaker boss

PUBLISHED: 12:52 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:52 02 December 2019

Arsenal interim head coach Freddie Ljungberg during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Arsenal interim head coach Freddie Ljungberg during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Arseanl caretaker boss Freddie Ljungberg was 'proud and honoured' after leading the club for the first time in Sunday's 2-2 draw with Norwich.

The Gunners legend was named interim boss after Unai Emery's sacking on Friday, with the Swede earning a point at Carrow Road in his opening game.

It was an emotional moment for Ljungberg, who said: "I was proud and honoured to be allowed to stand there on the touchline and leading this great club."

The role as caretaker boss is certainly an audition for Ljungberg, who is one of a number of names in the frame to take over on a full-time basis.

While he is fully aware of the opportunity to impress, he insists his focus is day-to-day.

"I hope the club, where I have been for a long time, knows what I can do and what I can't do," said Ljungberg.

"I'm looking just forward, day-by-day, and I've just been very honoured that they have trusted me to do this.

"I'll try to help the players as much as I can and that's how I see it."

