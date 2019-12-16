new

Ljungberg questions Ozil's energy after Arsenal star fumes at substitution in Man City defeat

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil before the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Interim Arsenal boss Freddie Ljungberg revealed the decision to take Mesut Ozil off in Sunday's defeat to Manchester City was because he wanted more energy in the team after an anonymous performance from the German.

Ozil was taken off just before the hour and after slowly walking off the pitch to a chorus of boos from the Emirates crowd - similar to the events that led to Granit Xhaka being stripped of the captaincy earlier this season - he kicked his gloves across the technical area in a show of both anger and petulance.

Ljungberg believes that Ozil was right to react angrily to being taken off, and revealed the change came about as he wanted more energy.

"He should be annoyed when he comes off," said the Swede.

"But I'm the coach at the moment and I made the decision I wanted more energy in the team.

"We want possession but sometimes we need to run and tackle and win the ball back."

Ozil has also been in the news this week for his comments on the treatment of Uighur Muslims in China.

Arsenal distanced themselves from the midfielder's comments, with Ljungberg also refusing to be drawn.

"With the China thing, that's a political discussion so I'll leave that for the club to deal with," he said.

"I think there will be a statement or there has been a statement.

"My opinion about it is that of course I will speak with the club, but what I've been told is that the club will deal with it and I will leave that to them."