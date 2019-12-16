Search

Ljungberg urges Arsenal to appoint permanent boss after Man City defeat

PUBLISHED: 09:23 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:23 16 December 2019

Arsenal interim manager Freddie Ljungberg gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Arsenal interim manager Freddie Ljungberg gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Interim Arsenal boss Freddie Ljungberg has called on the Arsenal board to appoint a new permanent manager after the Gunners lost 3-0 to Manchester City on Sunday.

Defeat at the Emirates means the Swede has won just one of his five games in charge since being handed the reigns after Unai Emery's sacking, and he wants the club to end the uncertainty surrounding the role.

"I think, as I've said to the club, it's a great, great honour to do this," said Ljungberg.

"Of course Per is the academy manager and he's doing two jobs in one go.

"I think it needs clearing up to make a decision so that everybody knows. That's something I've said. It's totally up to the club.

"I'm very honoured and trying to do things as well as I can, but I think that it would be good to make a decision regardless of what it is."

Most Read

‘We are not beaten’: Islington South & Finsbury MP Emily Thornberry delivers defiant speech after Tories storm election

Stock image of shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry. Picture: PA Images / Kirsty O'Connor

Jhon Berhane and Dishon Abbott jailed for Stoke Newington shotgun attack

Jhon Berhane – 19 of no fixed abode pleaded guilty at Woolwich Crown Court on October 16 to section 18 GBH with intent. Berhane also pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. Picture: Met Police

Drug user jailed for hiding dead body of man who overdosed inside Holloway wheelie bin

Snaresbrook Crown Court (Picture: John Stillwell/PA)

New entrance to Finsbury Park station set to open

A CGI of City North with the cinema on the left. Picture: Telford Homes

Attacker sprays ‘CS gas’ in 15-year-old girl’s face in Finsbury Park

Met Police stock image Picture: PA

