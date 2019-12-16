new

Ljungberg urges Arsenal to appoint permanent boss after Man City defeat

Arsenal interim manager Freddie Ljungberg gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Interim Arsenal boss Freddie Ljungberg has called on the Arsenal board to appoint a new permanent manager after the Gunners lost 3-0 to Manchester City on Sunday.

Defeat at the Emirates means the Swede has won just one of his five games in charge since being handed the reigns after Unai Emery's sacking, and he wants the club to end the uncertainty surrounding the role.

"I think, as I've said to the club, it's a great, great honour to do this," said Ljungberg.

"Of course Per is the academy manager and he's doing two jobs in one go.

"I think it needs clearing up to make a decision so that everybody knows. That's something I've said. It's totally up to the club.

"I'm very honoured and trying to do things as well as I can, but I think that it would be good to make a decision regardless of what it is."