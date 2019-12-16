Search

Advanced search

new

Ljungberg wants more cynical Arsenal after Gunners steamrolled by rampant Man City

PUBLISHED: 09:26 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:26 16 December 2019

Arsenal interim manager Freddie Ljungberg watches the match action from the bench during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Arsenal interim manager Freddie Ljungberg watches the match action from the bench during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Interim Arsenal boss Freddie Ljungberg wants to see his side be more cynical after they were swept aside by Manchester City at the Emirates on Sunday.

Kevin De Bruyne bagged a brace and set up Raheem Sterling - all before half-time - as the Citizens crusied to a 3-0 win, but they were given a helping hand by the Gunners' hapless defence who made it all too easy for them.

Having highlighted the transition as weakness after his first game in charge against Norwich City, Ljungberg is aware that it is still causing problems and wants to see his side be more cynical when teams hit them on the break.

"We got done on the transitions again," said the Swede.

"One of the goals we had five of us against two of them and they still scored.

"We worked a lot on being balanced and having players back for the counter, but then De Bruyne showed his quality.

You may also want to watch:

"Maybe it shows the difference in the teams. They score from those chances with top, top players.

"I think what we can learn is that we got done on the transitions again.

"If you look at City, when we were able to counter against them - and that was one of our game plans - they had five yellow cards from bringing us down when we had a chance to counter.

"That's tactical and they worked on that. That's something that we need to do.

"Maybe we need to learn to be more cynical when opponents have a chance to counter us. That is a bit of a weakness of ours and maybe we need to take those fouls."

Despite being blown away by Pep Guardiola's side, Ljungberg believes that Arsenal should have the quality to compete with the top six, adding: "I think we should be good enough to compete, but it shows Liverpool and City are very, very good.

"I think we put up a similar, almost the same lineup, against West Ham where we played really well and could've won 4-1 or 5-1.

"We played it against City and they punished us straight away before we lost 3-0. I think that shows the difference in quality in teams in this league."

Most Read

‘We are not beaten’: Islington South & Finsbury MP Emily Thornberry delivers defiant speech after Tories storm election

Stock image of shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry. Picture: PA Images / Kirsty O'Connor

Jhon Berhane and Dishon Abbott jailed for Stoke Newington shotgun attack

Jhon Berhane – 19 of no fixed abode pleaded guilty at Woolwich Crown Court on October 16 to section 18 GBH with intent. Berhane also pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. Picture: Met Police

Drug user jailed for hiding dead body of man who overdosed inside Holloway wheelie bin

Snaresbrook Crown Court (Picture: John Stillwell/PA)

New entrance to Finsbury Park station set to open

A CGI of City North with the cinema on the left. Picture: Telford Homes

Attacker sprays ‘CS gas’ in 15-year-old girl’s face in Finsbury Park

Met Police stock image Picture: PA

Most Read

‘We are not beaten’: Islington South & Finsbury MP Emily Thornberry delivers defiant speech after Tories storm election

Stock image of shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry. Picture: PA Images / Kirsty O'Connor

Jhon Berhane and Dishon Abbott jailed for Stoke Newington shotgun attack

Jhon Berhane – 19 of no fixed abode pleaded guilty at Woolwich Crown Court on October 16 to section 18 GBH with intent. Berhane also pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. Picture: Met Police

Drug user jailed for hiding dead body of man who overdosed inside Holloway wheelie bin

Snaresbrook Crown Court (Picture: John Stillwell/PA)

New entrance to Finsbury Park station set to open

A CGI of City North with the cinema on the left. Picture: Telford Homes

Attacker sprays ‘CS gas’ in 15-year-old girl’s face in Finsbury Park

Met Police stock image Picture: PA

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Ljungberg questions Ozil’s energy after Arsenal star fumes at substitution in Man City defeat

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil before the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA

Ljungberg wants more cynical Arsenal after Gunners steamrolled by rampant Man City

Arsenal interim manager Freddie Ljungberg watches the match action from the bench during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Ljungberg urges Arsenal to appoint permanent boss after Man City defeat

Arsenal interim manager Freddie Ljungberg gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Attacker sprays ‘CS gas’ in 15-year-old girl’s face in Finsbury Park

Met Police stock image Picture: PA

Arsenal 0-3 Manchester City player ratings: Ozil and Sokratis shambolic

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil (left) in action with Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists