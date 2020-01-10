new

Loan moves for Arsenal youngsters Smith Rowe and John-Jules

Arsenal's Emile Smith-Rowe. Picture: John Walton/PA PA Archive/PA Images

Arsenal youngsters Emile Smith Rowe and Tyreece John-Jules have left the club on loan, joining Huddersfield Town and Lincoln City respectively for the rest of the season.

Arsenal's Tyreece John-Jules. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Arsenal's Tyreece John-Jules. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Smith Rowe has featured 12 times for the Gunners over the past two seasons, with the Hale End academy graduate scoring three goals.

The 19-year-old has made two Premier League appearances in 2019/20 and the Gunners will hope a move to Championship side Huddersfield will help his development after an injury-hit spell as German side Red Bull Leipzig last season.

Huddersfield boss Danny Cowley is aware of the midfielder's talents, saying: "We're delighted to complete the loan move to bring Emile to the club today, as it's the culmination of an ongoing process that began in early November.

"Nicky and I spent a week at Arsenal in the summer and Emile is a player that we know well.

"We've got some good relationships with the club and we're very appreciative of them loaning us one of their very best young players.

"Emile will give us the creative link that we've been missing. He can play in a range of attacking positions and he can speed up our play.

"We're really looking forward to working with him."

The Terries are 20th in the Championship.

Smith Rowe isn't the only player to leave on loan today, with striker Tyreece John-Jules joining League One side Lincoln City.

The 18-year-old has been clinical at youth level for Arsenal, scoring 16 goals in 30 appearances last season and netting eight this campaign.

John-Jules is yet to make his competitive first-team debut for the Gunners, but was named on the bench by Mikel Arteta for recent fixtures against Chelsea and Leeds United.

A number of clubs were chasing the loan signature of the striker, but Lincoln boss Michael Appleton was delighted to get his man and was full of praise for the striker.

"If I said a few clubs were after him, then I'd be under playing it," said Appleton.

"Again, it comes down to the trust that Arsenal have in us as a club and a group to look after him and develop him in the right way.

"Tyreece can be anything, if the loan goes well, we're all touching wood that it does, don't be surprised if you see him playing as Arsenal's number nine at some point in the future.

"That's the message we got from Arsenal when we were speaking to them, that's how important they see this loan and that's why they felt they had to get it right.

"He had to go to the right football club and we feel privileged that they've chose us as the ones to fo that.

"He's a bright kid, very humble but what he has got is he's got good pace, he can run in behind, he really wants to run, he's a fantastic finisher and he's desperate to do well after the conversations I've had with him."