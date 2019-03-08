London City Lionesses 0 Arsenal Women 5

Arsenal Women won 5-0 at London City Lionesses (pic Art de Roche) Archant

Arsenal Women began their Continental Cup campaign in style with a thrashing of London City Lionesses on Sunday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Beth Mead stole the show bagging a hat-trick with Jill Roord and Emma Mitchell adding the other goals.

Lia Walti also made her first Gunners appearances since January after her knee injury and played 45 minutes.

Joe Montemurro's side started the strongest, creating a couple of great chances early on.

Mead had a shot from the edge of the box pushed behind before Leonie Maier poked a cross just wide of the post.

But Mead continued to cause trouble and almost had an assist to her name on 10 minutes as a meandering run got her to the byline where she cut the ball back for Roord whose shot was cleared off the line.

Roord had another chance to open the scoring minutes later but drove her effort across the keeper and cut past the post.

Although Arsenal were in control, the hosts did well to put pressure on the ball in central areas, making it harder for them to be broken down with intricate play.

You may also want to watch:

This led to a more direct approach and Mead's opener as she expertly controlled a long ball inside the Lionesses' box, feigned a shot and then rifled the ball past Lucy Thomas in goal.

It didn't take long for Roord to add the second in similar fashion as Melisa Filis drove into the box before laying the ball off to the Dutchwoman on the edge of the box to smash home.

The Lionesses began the second half with great intent and almost pulled a goal back instantly as left back Ellie Mason broke forward, drove into the Arsenal box and let fly but Pauline Peyraud-Magnin tipped her shot over the bar.

Arsenal regained control shortly after, however, with a quick double from Mitchell and Mead.

Mitchell's goal came after Danielle van de Donk got to the six-yard box after a great give-and-go before squaring to the Scot.

Mead then added her second of the game with a long-range effort which kissed the post on its way in.

The hosts wouldn't roll over, however, as they kept searching for an opening and Annie Rossiter came close twice with efforts from just inside the box but Peyraud-Magnin matched both her efforts.

With the game drawing to a close, Mead completed her hat-trick when, receiving the ball on the edge of the box, she drove forward and hit a left-footed effort through Thomas to complete the scoring.

Arsenal: Peyraud-Magnin; Maier, Williamson, Mitchell; Walti, Nobbs, Roord; Filis, Mead, van de Donk.

Substitutes: Zinsberger, Beattie, Little, Grant, McCabe, Miedema.