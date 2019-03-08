London City Lionesses 0 Arsenal Women 5: Player ratings
PUBLISHED: 16:38 22 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:38 22 September 2019
PA Wire/PA Images
Beth Mead's hat-trick helped Arsenal Women to an ultimately comfortable win over London City Lionesses in the Continental Cup on Sunday.
Jill Roord and Emma Mitchell were also on target for Joe Montemurro's side, who made it four successive wins in all competitions this season.
Here's how the Arsenal players rated:
Pauline Peyraud-Magnin - 8 - Safe
Leonie Maier - 7 - Energetic
Viktoria Schnaderbeck - 6 - Calm
Leah Williamson - 7 - Steady
Emma Mitchell - 8 - Eager
Lia Walti - 7 - Acclimatising
Jordan Nobbs - 7 - Controller
Jill Roord - 7 - Threat
Melisa Filis - 7 - Direct
Beth Mead - 9 - Star
Danielle van de Donk - 7 - Intricate
Substitutes
Jennifer Beattie - 6 - Commanding
Ruby Grant - 6 - Cameo
Katie McCabe - 6 - Active