London City Lionesses 0 Arsenal Women 5: Player ratings

Arsenal's Jill Roord PA Wire/PA Images

Beth Mead's hat-trick helped Arsenal Women to an ultimately comfortable win over London City Lionesses in the Continental Cup on Sunday.

Jill Roord and Emma Mitchell were also on target for Joe Montemurro's side, who made it four successive wins in all competitions this season.

Here's how the Arsenal players rated:

Pauline Peyraud-Magnin - 8 - Safe

Leonie Maier - 7 - Energetic

Viktoria Schnaderbeck - 6 - Calm

Leah Williamson - 7 - Steady

Emma Mitchell - 8 - Eager

Lia Walti - 7 - Acclimatising

Jordan Nobbs - 7 - Controller

Jill Roord - 7 - Threat

Melisa Filis - 7 - Direct

Beth Mead - 9 - Star

Danielle van de Donk - 7 - Intricate

Substitutes

Jennifer Beattie - 6 - Commanding

Ruby Grant - 6 - Cameo

Katie McCabe - 6 - Active