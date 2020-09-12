Lotte Wubben-Moy says it’s a dream to return to Arsenal

Lotte Wubben-Moy says its her “dream” as she returns to Arsenal after the Gunners confirmed the signing of the defender on Friday morning after she spent time at North Carolina University.

She made 13 appearances for Arsenal after making her debut against Notts County in 2015.

The centre back, who can also play in holding midfield, won the ACC regular season twice while with UNC, the ACC Women’s Soccer Tournament twice and was part of a team that were two-time runners up in the NCAA Division College Cup during her time in America.

“This is a dream,” she told Arsenal Digital. “I was talking with my parents a while ago and we were just thinking back to the time my auntie was singing the Arsenal chants to me while I was a baby in my cot.

“It definitely started off early and I’m delighted to be able to carry that through and say that I’m officially a Gooner - and a professional one at that, which is amazing.

“From waking up at 7am to watch Arsenal Premier League games in my dorm room to checking the feed on Twitter, it’s always been part of me and part of my life even out in the States. Definitely unfinished business. I’m a London girl and a Gooner through and through so to be able to return to this club is unbelievable. I’m hoping to finish that business.

“Arsenal is a worldwide team known for the Arsenal way and the way they play, so that’s immediately attracted some of the world’s best. As a youngster coming through with that, you refer to the phrase of being a sponge. I was a sponge. Literally I had Casey Stoney around me, Fara Williams, Leah Williamson - even the younger players - Jordan Nobbs.

“All these players are such high-calibre players but they were open to talking to you as a youngster and I definitely think that was something I just soaked up, and I loved it. To be able to return as a college player, and an underdog in this sense, is exciting because I know I’ll keep learning and developing my game.

On her time at North Carolina Tar Heels the new recruit went on to explain just how much it helped her develop not only a player but as a person.

“I made my debut for Arsenal Women when I was 16 and obviously I left about the age of 18.

“Within these past three years, I’ve really been able to find myself.

“I know that sounds cliche when you go to college but it’s something that not many youth professional footballers get to do because they get thrown straight in there.

“I really think what I’ve been able to do while I’ve been out in the States, not just on the field but off the field, has been unique to me and unique to the girls that actually get the opportunity to do it.

“I had an amazing time and they definitely contributed to the player I am today, not just on the field but off the field as well.

“Thinking back, I’m a woman now and I know I’m ready to take this next step. College is a different game but it’s definitely nurtured me and I’m just excited to get this next step going.”

The 21-year-old is excited to get going with the Gunners and playing with world class talent such as Vivianne Miedema, Jordan Nobbs and Kim Little.

She went on to add: “Being in the States, you start to adapt to that different culture”.

“I think I liken it slightly to the Australian culture so to be able to play alongside Caitlin Foord is unreal.

“Not often do you get to say that you’re playing alongside a player of that high calibre. That’s definitely something I’m really excited for and the other signings have been unreal too. I’ve definitely got my work cut out for me.

Wubben-Moy also thinks that Miedema will be the toughest player to mark in training, as she said Miedema marking her nothing will seem tough after that! Being able to actually train against those types of players is unreal.

“That prepares you for everything and is definitely something that this club is at the forefront of. Unreal. Miedema, 100 per cent.”

Wubben-Moy received her first call-up to the England squad earlier this week and will be joined by close friend Leah Williamson.

The new signing revealed that they have spoken regularly since she departed for the United States.

“We did speak lots while we were apart going back to my debut at Arsenal, I remember her pulling me aside just before the game and telling me to enjoy it, that you don’t get to make your debut every day.

“Is it going to be a debut when I play my first game after coming back from the States? I don’t know if you’d call it that, but definitely since that moment Leah’s been a good friend of mine. I get on at her a bit because she thinks she’s a London girl but I’m like, ‘Leah, come on, you live in Milton Keynes.

“We have a good bit of banter about that. Leah and I are close friends, she’s a young player like me but has obviously got an amazing amount of experience under her belt. I look forward to playing alongside her. She’s a great girl.”

Wubben-Moy adds an extra body to compete at centre-back with Leah Williamson, Viktoria Schnaderbeck and Jennifer Beattie who is currently out with a back injury as Arsenal gear up for yet another thrilling Women’s Super League season.