Luiz delighted to score first Arsenal goal as defender hails spirit in Bournemouth win

Arsenal's David Luiz celebrates scoring his sides first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Tim Goode/PA PA Wire/PA Images

David Luiz was delighted to score his first Arsenal goal in Sunday's 1-0 win over Bournemouth, and praised the Gunners' spirit to see off a second-half fight back from the Cherries.

The Brazilian headed the winner on nine minutes, but the home side had to weather a storm of Bournemouth pressure as they looked for an equaliser.

Speaking about his goal, Luiz said: "It's an amazing feeling.

"I'm so happy to be here and so happy to score my first goal and help us to win."

On the performance, he added: "When it's 1-0, if you don't concede, you win the game. I think it was more about that.

"Our style is to play with the ball, but sometimes it's good to understand if you have to win 1-0.

"Players like Ceballos, like Matteo, they were fighting like holding midfielders trying to help us.

"You see Auba pressing three defenders and I think that's the spirit of the team.

"These kind of games give us a lot of things for the future.

"We could have scored more in the first half, but we controlled the game.

"The second-half was more of a typical Premier League match. Bournemouth have amazing players, so the second half was more difficult.

"They created some chances, we created some chances and it's always like that.

"When you have the opportunities to kill the match, you have to try to kill the match. If not, all the teams have the quality to come back.

"In the second-half, they were trying to come back into the game but we were strong enough to keep the clean sheet and win the game."