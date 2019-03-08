new

Luiz hails 'mature' Arsenal display in Manchester United draw

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford and Arsenal's David Luiz during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture: Nick Potts/PA PA Wire/PA Images

David Luiz has described Arsenal's performance in their 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday night as 'mature', with a point enough to return the Gunners to the Premier League top four.

Scott McTominay opened the scoring with a powerful strike on the stroke of half-time, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's well-taken chip on 58 minutes levelled the score, with a VAR review giving the goal after it was initially given offside.

Luiz was impressed with Arsenal's display, saying: "We have to be happy with our performance.

"It is never easy to play here.

"It is not easy when you concede a goal [before half time] but after that it was a great game, a proper Premier League game, a proper derby.

"There is still a long way to go, we are trying to improve the team every week and I think we did a great game, and a mature game here.

"It is not easy to play with maturity here, but I think we did that tonight."

The Brazilian also gave his view on VAR after it helped the Gunners earn a point.

"Now with VAR you have to adapt, you have to play to the end," he said.

"You can prepare for that in training.

"It is not easy, sometimes defenders will stop but you just have to adapt."

