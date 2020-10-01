Women’s FA Cup: Man City 2 Arsenal 1

Arsenal Women missed out on a trip to Wembley as rivals Manchester City came out on top in their entertaining semi-final.

City quickly hit their stride in the opening exchanges, with summer signing Sam Mewis controlling the midfield and pegging Arsenal into their own half.

Captain Steph Houghton scored the goal City’s dominance deserved in the 19th minute when she curled a free-kick over the wall and into the left-hand corner, after Leah Williamson fouled Caroline Weir just outside the box.

But Arsenal clawed themselves level after a glorious shot from Jordan Nobbs on the edge of the D looped powerfully over Ellie Roebuck seven minutes before the break.

City wasted no time restoring their lead as Chloe Kelly’s cross from the right found White, who managed to scramble the ball back for USA international Mewis to rifle home unmarked in the box just two minutes later.

And City picked up in the second half where they had left off, dominating the ball and pressing with purpose.

They could not find their third goal, though, and Arsenal rallied, creating chances of their own.

Nobbs picked out Caitlin Foord in the box with 15 minutes remaining but her header was not powerful enough to trouble Roebuck.

Vivianne Miedema sparked into life on 82 minutes, driving into the penalty box, but Demi Stokes got down well to steal the ball away.

Arsenal continued to probe but cup holders City held on to make sure of a place at Wembley against Everton.

Arsenal: Zinsberger, Maritz, Williamson, Schnaderbeck, McCabe, Little (Walti 50), van de Donk, Nobbs, Mead, Miedema, Foord. Unused subs: Wubben-Moy, Beattie, Maier, Gut, Stenson, Mace.

Referee: Helen Conley.