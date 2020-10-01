Search

Advanced search

Women’s FA Cup: Man City 2 Arsenal 1

PUBLISHED: 21:44 01 October 2020 | UPDATED: 21:44 01 October 2020

Manchester City's Sam Mewis (centre) celebrates scoring her teams second goal against Arsenal with Ellen White, during the Vitality FA Women's Cup semi final match at the Academy Stadium, Manchester.

Manchester City's Sam Mewis (centre) celebrates scoring her teams second goal against Arsenal with Ellen White, during the Vitality FA Women's Cup semi final match at the Academy Stadium, Manchester.

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal Women missed out on a trip to Wembley as rivals Manchester City came out on top in their entertaining semi-final.

Manchester City's Steph Houghton scores her team's first goal against ArsenalManchester City's Steph Houghton scores her team's first goal against Arsenal

City quickly hit their stride in the opening exchanges, with summer signing Sam Mewis controlling the midfield and pegging Arsenal into their own half.

Captain Steph Houghton scored the goal City’s dominance deserved in the 19th minute when she curled a free-kick over the wall and into the left-hand corner, after Leah Williamson fouled Caroline Weir just outside the box.

But Arsenal clawed themselves level after a glorious shot from Jordan Nobbs on the edge of the D looped powerfully over Ellie Roebuck seven minutes before the break.

City wasted no time restoring their lead as Chloe Kelly’s cross from the right found White, who managed to scramble the ball back for USA international Mewis to rifle home unmarked in the box just two minutes later.

Manchester City's Ellen White battles for the ball with Arsenal's Leah Williamson (right) and Vikktoria Schnaderbeck (left) in the Vitality FA Women's Cup semi final match at the Academy Stadium, Manchester.Manchester City's Ellen White battles for the ball with Arsenal's Leah Williamson (right) and Vikktoria Schnaderbeck (left) in the Vitality FA Women's Cup semi final match at the Academy Stadium, Manchester.

And City picked up in the second half where they had left off, dominating the ball and pressing with purpose.

You may also want to watch:

They could not find their third goal, though, and Arsenal rallied, creating chances of their own.

Nobbs picked out Caitlin Foord in the box with 15 minutes remaining but her header was not powerful enough to trouble Roebuck.

Manchester City's Georgia Stanway battles for the ball with Arsenal’s Leah WilliamsonManchester City's Georgia Stanway battles for the ball with Arsenal’s Leah Williamson

Vivianne Miedema sparked into life on 82 minutes, driving into the penalty box, but Demi Stokes got down well to steal the ball away.

Arsenal continued to probe but cup holders City held on to make sure of a place at Wembley against Everton.

Arsenal: Zinsberger, Maritz, Williamson, Schnaderbeck, McCabe, Little (Walti 50), van de Donk, Nobbs, Mead, Miedema, Foord. Unused subs: Wubben-Moy, Beattie, Maier, Gut, Stenson, Mace.

Referee: Helen Conley.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Women’s FA Cup: Man City 2 Arsenal 1

Manchester City's Sam Mewis (centre) celebrates scoring her teams second goal against Arsenal with Ellen White, during the Vitality FA Women's Cup semi final match at the Academy Stadium, Manchester.

Islington’s Hatton Garden heist alarms expert ordered to pay £6 million

Michael Seed was an alarms expert in the Hatton Garden heist. Picture: Met Police

Middlesex head coach Law is backing talented crop of youngsters

Luke Hollman drives the ball for North Middlesex in the Middlesex County Premier Division (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Plants’ significance to human life and spirituality explored at reopened Camden Art Centre

Camden Arts Centre The Botanical Mind

David Shillinglaw’s ‘constellations of personal meaning’ search for order in chaos

David Shillinglaw's Rewilding exhibition is on show at Jealous North Gallery in Crouch End