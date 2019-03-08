new

Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal: Aubameyang and VAR rescues point for Gunners in woeful clash

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game after a VAR review during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture: Nick Potts/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal drew 1-1 with Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday night as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and VAR rescued a point for the Gunners in a feisty but low-quality Premier League encounter.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

In a feisty first-half filled with plenty of fouls and few chances, Scott McTominay smashed home the opener just seconds before half-time with shot from the edge of the area.

Arsenal levelled on 58 minutes when a VAR review found Aubameyang to be onside after chipping David de Gea, and that's how the game - which had a distinct lack of quality - finished.

Unai Emery made two changes to the side that beat Aston Villa 3-2 last Sunday, with Calum Chambers and Lucas Torreira starting while Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Dani Ceballos dropped to the bench.

Both sides struggled to created any significant openings in the early stages of the game, with the first real chance coming on 29 minutes when Andreas Pereira drove at the Gunners defence and forced Bernd Leno into a smart low save.

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford and Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Manchester United's Marcus Rashford and Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Nicolas Pepe called de Gea into action for the first time when he brought down Aubameyang's cross in the area and fired towards the near post, but the Spaniard held on to the effort.

In a half of few chances but plenty of fouls, de Gea was called into action to make a wonderful double save just before the break.

A slip from Pereira allowed Bukayo Saka the chance to run through on goal, but he saw his shot brilliantly palmed away by the United 'keeper before keeping out Matteo Guendouzi's close range follow up.

You may also want to watch:

They were made to rue those missed chances from the resulting corner as the home side broke to score the opener.

Daniel James scampered away and although Marcus Rashford couldn't get on the end of his pass, the Red Devils recycled possession.

The ball eventually came to McTominay on the edge of the area, and he drove a powerful shot into the top corner with 45 minutes on the clock, well out of the reach of Leno as the Gunners failed to close down.

Arsenal fought back after the break and levelled on 58 minutes with a big helping hand from VAR.

Manchester United's Daniel James in action during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Manchester United's Daniel James in action during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

United gave the ball away on the edge of their own area and Saka pounced to play through Aubameyang, who lifted the ball over de Gea and into the net.

The offside flag went up to rule the effort out with the striker accepting the decision, but the VAR review showed he was clearly onside and awarded the goal to square up the game.

With the clock ticking over into the 70th minute, McTominay should have scored his second to put the hosts back in front, but he skied his free header from a corner.

Into injury time United won a free-kick right on the edge of the area, with Rashford curling a powerful effort round the wall to force a superb save from Leno.

Manchester United's Scott McTominay and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Manchester United's Scott McTominay and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Neither side could find a winner as the spoils were shared, meaning Arsenal's 13-year wait for a league win at Old Trafford goes on.