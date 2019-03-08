new

Manchester United v Arsenal preview: Gunners looking to beat struggling top six rivals

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the Carabao Cup, Third Round match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Steven Paston/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal travel to Old Trafford on Monday night with their sights firmly set on a win over Manchester United, one of their big six rivals, and the game couldn't have come at a better time for Unai Emery's men.

Sitting 8th in the Premier League, the Red Devils are seriously struggling for form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer having won just four of their last 15 Premier League matches, losing seven.

Their latest league defeat was a 2-0 loss to West Ham United last Sunday, a game which saw them lose their only recognised striker, Marcus Rashford to injury.

Arsenal will travel to Manchester full of confidence after three wins on the bounce against Eintracht Frankfurt, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest, also being unbeaten in five after draws with Tottenham and Watford prior to their winning run.

They will be boosted by the return from injury of Rob Holding, Kieran Tierney and Hector Bellerin who all made their comebacks in Tuesday's Carabao Cup win over Forest.

Emery admitted that the game may come too soon for Bellerin to start though.

When asked if he could play the full 90 minutes, the Gunners boss said: "I think no. Maybe in his mind yes, but we need to listen to the doctor and the doctor wants to do it progressively.

"It depends how he's feeling, but in his mind he's feeling very well and I think the first minutes tonight were amazing for him.

"We are going to use him with Ainsley and Calum Chambers to help us in this position.

"The most important things about Hector are his attitude and experience. He's wishing to help us."

If Rob Holding does feature it will be a special moment for him, as it was against Manchester United at Old Trafford last season when he ruptured his ACL.

Arsenal will be without forward Alexandre Lacazette as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury picked up in pre-season.

The Gunners got the better of their rivals in the Premier League last season, drawing 2-2 at Old Trafford in December before winning 2-0 at the Emirates in the reverse fixture.

United did however, pick up a 3-1 win away from home in the FA Cup.

The last time Arsenal won at Old Trafford was back in 2015 when they beat the Red Devils 2-1 in an FA Cup tie, although you have to return to 2006 for their last Premier League win away at United, a 1-0 victory thanks to Emmanuel Adebayor's goal.