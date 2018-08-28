Search

McCabe hails Arsenal team-mates

PUBLISHED: 17:33 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:33 10 January 2019

Arsenal’s Katie McCabe hailed her team-mates following their 2-1 win at Birmingham City in the Continental Tyres Cup on Wednesday night.

Vivianne Miedema snatched an injury-time winner as the holders came from behind to beat Birmingham 2-1 and progress to the semi-finals.

Lucy Quinn had given the hosts the lead, but Dutch duo Danielle van de Donk and Miedema hit back for Joe Montemurro’s side.

And McCabe said: “When you’ve got Viv [Miedema] in your team, you’re always hopeful she’ll come up with a goal.

“We had to keep going, but that’s the character of this team: we’re resilient, and keep going to the very end. I don’t think anyone wanted extra time tonight!

“Both teams played very well with the ball, and tried to play out. It was who was going to make that jump first.

“We played well and created some good chances but we didn’t finish them off.”

Although both teams struggled going forward in the first half, Birmingham had a golden chance to take the lead when Quinn dribbled into the area and was tripped by van de Donk.

The penalty was awarded and centre-back Aoife Mannion struck it well to the goalkeeper’s right, but Sari van Veenendaal made a super stop, tipping it round the post.

Quinn struck the first blow after the break, capitalising on slack Arsenal defending to clip beyond the onrushing van Veenendaal as a long ball over the top from Lucy Staniforth wasn’t properly dealt with.

At the other end Beth Mead swung in a beautiful corner from the right and Janni Arnth ran onto the ball completely unopposed, but skewed her header wide.

It looked as though Birmingham would see out a famous win, but with seven minutes to go McCabe fed the prolific van de Donk, who headed beyond Hannah Hampton.

And McCabe turned provider again at the death, sending in a great ball for Miedema, who took an excellent first touch beyond Hampton and finished expertly from a tight angle with her left foot.

McCabe added: “We’re champions of the trophy and we want to be in with a chance to win everything this season.

“We’re Arsenal, that’s what we’re about: we want to win trophies. So we’ve kept our chances alive – into the semi-finals, see who we get in the draw and hopefully we’ll go on and win it.”

To follow all of the action during the season and to buy tickets visit ticketstores.co.uk/fawsl.

