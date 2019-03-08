Mead delighted to mark mark for Arsenal Women

Arsenal's Beth Mead (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Arsenal Women's Beth Mead was delighted to hit a hat-trick in their Continental Cup win over London City Lionesses at the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mead opened the scoring with a well-struck shot, before Jill Roord converted a pass from Melisa Felis.

Emma Mitchell and Mead struck in quick succession after the break, with Mead completing her treble late on.

She said: "I enjoy playing number nine. I used to play there when I was at Sunderland, so it was quite nice to be back in there and help my team get a few goals.

You may also want to watch:

"We have got to manage our players so we mixed the team up and it is quite hard getting used to each other on the pitch but both sides were quite professional in the way they went about the game.

"They were very competitive and the longer it goes without scoring the more nervous you can be, so it was nice to get early goals. settle down and get into the rhythm before managing to score a few more.

"At some point we are all going to take turns in having a rest on the bench, but I am player who likes to play and get a rhythm in my game. That is what I am doing at the moment and I am enjoying every minute of playing football."

Mead helped England reach the semi-finals of the World Cup in France during the summer but is relishing chasing more honours with the Gunners.

She added: "I had a couple of weeks off after the World Cup - I went away, switched off and recharged to get ready to come back and play. The body is quite tired but you are always ready to come back and play some football.

"The league is the most important for us but we are a team that wants to win things and we should be winning things."