new

Mead signs new long-term Arsenal deal

Arsenal's Beth Mead. Picture: Adam Davy/PA PA Archive/PA Images

Arsenal Women's Beth Mead has signed a new long-term deal with the club.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mead joined the club from Sunderland in January 2017, going on to play 76 times for the Gunners, scoring 32 goals.

You may also want to watch:

The 24-year-old finished 2017/18 as Arsenal's top scorer with 16 goals in just 24 starts, before going on to play a key role in the 2018/19 title-winning season as she set a new Barclays Women's Super League record by registering 12 assists.

"We are very happy that Beth has signed a new long-term contract with us," said women's boss Joe Montemurro.

"Beth is incredibly talented, and she has developed so much in the last couple of years, so we are excited to see her continued growth.

"Beth is an integral part of our squad both on and off the pitch and it is brilliant that she has committed her future with us."