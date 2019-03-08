new

Mead talks north London rivalry and keeping pace at top of WSL as Arsenal Women beat Tottenham

Arsenal's Beth Mead during the FA Women's Super League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal Women's Beth Mead was delighted to beat Tottenham in the first FA Women's Super League north London derby, as the Gunners won 2-0 in front of a record-breaking 38,000 fans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Second-half goals from Kim Little and Vivianne Miedema secured the victory on a momentous afternoon in N17, and it was an occasion Mead enjoyed.

"It was amazing to play here, it was such a nice feeling to play in front of a large crowd," she said.

"Little things like getting booed when taking a corner was a weirdly nice experience because it's part and parcel of the game.

"It's great to see such a historic rivalry with Spurs continue into the women's game and I'm happy we were able to get three points away from home.

"It's a great feeling to win at a stadium like this.

"It's an unbelievable place and to get the win coming back from the international break, when you try to re-group as a team and connect as a team again makes the win even sweeter."

As big as the occasion at the New White Hart Lane was, the result could be an important one in Arsenal's season.

With fellow WSL title challengers Manchester City and Chelsea having won earlier in the day, the reigning champions knew they had to win to keep pace at the top.

Mead believes every game is now a must-win, saying: "We said after the defeat to Chelsea that every game is a must-win before Christmas because the league is so close this season, anyone can take points from anyone.

"So for us to keep getting three points is the most important thing because there are teams waiting for us to slip up.

"Hopefully we can maintain our form."