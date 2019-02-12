Mesut Ozil and Robert Pires provide ray of sunshine for brave young Arsenal fan Tye

Tye Agala (right) with brother Rio flank big-hearted Arsenal star Mesut Ozil in the Gunners dressing room Archant

Mesut Ozil and Robert Pires gave a brave youngster a memory he will never forget this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dad Donald Agala, brother Rio, brave Tye and mum Amy-Rose under a picture of Mesut Ozil Dad Donald Agala, brother Rio, brave Tye and mum Amy-Rose under a picture of Mesut Ozil

Thanks to the pair of kind-hearted Arsenal stars past and present and the highly-acclaimed Rays of Sunshine Children’s Charity, 11-year-old Tye Agala was given a day to remember at the Emirates.

World Cup winner Ozil – who is an ambassador of the charity – met the awe-struck youngster in the hallowed dressing rooms before the Gunners beat Borisov 3-0 in the Europa League on Thursday.

Before the wide-eyed lad hooked up with Ozil, his favourite current Arsenal player, Pires had led Tye and his family on a tour of the Emirates as well as giving them VIP box seats for the match.

The charity, which aims to bring joy to seriously ill children, handed courageous Tye the magical day after he suffered a brain injury.

Mum Amy-Rose, brother Rio, brave Tye and dad Donald Agala at the Emirates Mum Amy-Rose, brother Rio, brave Tye and dad Donald Agala at the Emirates

Last summer, Tye developed a large bleed on his brain, which led to him spending four weeks in a coma and a further 21 days recovering at the world renowned Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Tye, from Romford, underwent intense physiotherapy for three months and had to re-learn things people take for granted such as walking, talking and eating.

Despite everything the inspiring Tye went through, the passionate young Arsenal fan proved equal to the challenge.

His shocked but delighted mum Amy-Rose said: “I can’t express how amazing the day was.

Mesut Ozil fans Tye Agala and brother Rio Mesut Ozil fans Tye Agala and brother Rio

“We all enjoyed every moment, especially Tye. We would do it all over again every day.

“Thank you so much to Rays of Sunshine for all your support.”

Rays of Sunshine was formed in 2003 to brighten the lives of seriously ill young people and their families across the UK by granting wishes and providing ongoing support in hospital and within the community.

Jane Sharpe, CEO of Rays of Sunshine, added: “Every day our charity puts smiles on the faces of seriously ill children and creates precious family memories.

“We can’t be more thankful to all the Arsenal players, including our ambassador, Mesut, Robert as well as EJI Sports and Entertainment for helping us make this wish so spectacular for Tye and his family.

“It was a truly once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that the family will never forget.”

For more information, or to apply for a wish to be granted, please visit www.raysofsunshine.org.uk.