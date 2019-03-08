new

Miedema pleased with Champions League win as Arsenal Women's star puts on striking masterclass against Slavia Prague

Arsenal Women's star Vivianne Miedema was pleased to get back to winning ways as she scored four to help the Gunners to a 5-2 win in the first-leg of their Champions League last-16 tie with Slavia Prague.

The Dutch striker opened the scoring on 24 minutes at Eden Stadium when she raced through on goal from Beth Mead's pass to slot home.

Miedema made it 2-0 less than two minutes later after a mistake from Slavia goalkeeper Olivie Lukasova left her with an empty net.

She wrapped up her hat-trick just before half-time, with some superb footwork from compatriot Danielle van de Donk teeing up a simple finish inside the area.

Three became four on 52 minutes, with Mead the provider once again as her cross left Miedema with a simple finish.

Kim Little scored a penalty on 58 minutes to make it 5-0, but Slavia fought back with goals from Katerina Svitkova and Mia Persson giving them a small amount of hope going into the second-leg at Meadow Park.

Those two late goals disappointed Miedema, but she was glad to return to winning ways after Sunday's FA Women's Super League defeat to Chelsea.

"I think we needed a big win, but we're still disappointed about the two late goals that we conceded," she said.

"I think we played some really good football in stages, and to be honest, a 5-2 first leg lead in the Champions League is quite decent.

"It's always good when you can instantly go again after losing a game.

"We were all so happy we could play tonight, and obviously now we have a really good result for the return leg at home.

"We know that we need to be better though."

Miedema's four-goal haul on Wednesday night takes her total for the club to an incredible 48 in 47 starts since joining from Bayern Munich in May 2017.

She believes Arsenal's style has helped her flourish, saying: "We play the type of football that I want to play, and that helps me to be an important part of the team.

"I'm a number nine so I need to score goals.

"That's what I missed at Bayern Munich and it's what I've got here now.

"That was one of the biggest reasons why I moved here, and it's why I love playing here."

Barring a shock upset in the second-leg, the Gunners passage to the Champions League quarter-final stage is all but secure.

Miedema thinks they could go all the way in the competition, but they will need luck to be on their side.

"You need to be a bit lucky with who you draw and who you play, but anything can happen in the Champions League, even if you play the big guns," said the 23-year-old.

"We know that we need to up our game, but we have a very, very good team and we can go really far."