Mighty Quinn making mark for Arsenal Women

PUBLISHED: 13:00 06 May 2020

Josh Bunting

Louise Quinn of Arsenal goes close during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020

Louise Quinn of Arsenal goes close during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

It is three years since Louise Quinn made her debut for Arsenal Women, having joined from Notts County in 2017.

Arsenal Women's Louise Quinn scores her side's second goal against Everton (pic Dave Thompson/PA)Arsenal Women's Louise Quinn scores her side's second goal against Everton (pic Dave Thompson/PA)

The Republic of Ireland international has been an Arsenal stalwart since, playing a key role in helping the Gunners win the 2017 Continental Cup and 2018/19 Women’s Super League title.

Josh Bunting picks out some of her key highlights in an Arsenal Jersey so far.

Everton FA Cup semi-final

Bayern Munich's Jovana Damnjanovic (left) and Arsenal's Louise Quinn (right) battle for the ball during the Emirates Cup match at the Emirates Stadium, London.Bayern Munich's Jovana Damnjanovic (left) and Arsenal's Louise Quinn (right) battle for the ball during the Emirates Cup match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Quinn was the hero as Arsenal won 2-1, scoring a stoppage time header to send Joe Montemurro’s side to Wembley.

The Irish defender got on the end of a corner to head the ball beyond the advancing Kirstie Levell and send the visiting supporters into wild celebrations.

Sunderland Women’s Super League, November 2017

Louise Quinn of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs Lewes FC Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Meadow Park on 23rd February 2020Louise Quinn of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs Lewes FC Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Meadow Park on 23rd February 2020

Quinn put in another sturdy performance as the Gunners brushed the visitors away 3-0 at Meadow Park.

She met a Jordan Nobbs free-kick perfectly only for Sunderland keeper Rachael Laws to palm the ball away from danger.

Then just after the break Quinn opened the scoring from the exact same situation as Nobbs whipped in an inviting cross allowing her to rise highest to head beyond Laws.

Further goals from Vivianne Miedema and Nobbs saw the Gunners ease to victory.

You may also want to watch:

Everton Women’s Super League, April 2019

Quinn seems to enjoy playing the Toffees as she netted once again against the Merseyside club.

After just four minutes the dominant centre-back met a Beth Mead corner, beating Abbey-Leigh Stringer to the ball to head in at the near post.

It was a crucial goal as it helped Arsenal on their way to the WSL title with Miedema adding a second goal, before a lapse of concentration from Gunners goalkeeper Sari Van Veenedaal allowed Boye-Hlorkah to hit back in a 2-1 win.

Brighton & Hove Albion away, January 2020

In one of Arsenal’s best performances of the season, Quinn was pivotal in a 4-0 victory.

A sturdy performance helped the Gunners to a clean sheet as Quinn kept Kayleigh Green and Aileen Whelan, two of the quickest opponents in the division, quiet.

Playing as part of the back three, Quinn swept up any danger that Hope Powell’s side possessed as the Gunners claimed a comfortable victory.

Consistency

In last season’s title-winning campaign Quinn was one of the most consistent performers for the Gunners, playing in 19 of their 20 Women’s Super League games.

She also had the second best pass accuracy from any outfield player who had played 90 minutes.

