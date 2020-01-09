Search

Advanced search

new

Arteta expects Arsenal to 'suffer' in tough Crystal Palace test

PUBLISHED: 14:47 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:47 09 January 2020

Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta gestures on the touchline during the FA Cup third round match at Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA

Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta gestures on the touchline during the FA Cup third round match at Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta expects Arsenal will 'suffer' like he did as a player when the Gunners face Crystal Palace in Saturday's London derby at Selhurst Park.

Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta gestures on the touchline during the FA Cup third round match at Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PAArsenal Manager Mikel Arteta gestures on the touchline during the FA Cup third round match at Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA

Arteta's men could make it three wins on the spin with victory against the Eagles, but the Spaniard knows his side will be in for a tough test.

"Every time I played there, I suffered," he said.

"It was always tough. It is a very complicated stadium."

The Arsenal boss was pleased to have a full week of training before the tricky trip to south London, adding: "At least we had some time to train a few things that I wanted to start implementing.

"It is nice to have a few more players back, a few from injury, and a bigger group where we can be not just match, post-match, recovery, pre-match all the time.

"So I am pleased, and when the weather is like this, even better."

The fixture will also see the youngest Premier League manager come up against the oldest, with the 37-year-old Arteta taking on 72-year-old Roy Hodgson.

You may also want to watch:

Arsenal's head coach revealed his admiration for his Palace counterpart, saying: "He is a manager with incredible experience and what he is doing there, it is very impressive and it will be tough.

"What can I learn from Roy? Absolutely everything. It is incredible how he deals with situations.

"To be living with this level of pressure for such a long time, the way he handles it, the way he behaves himself, the way he puts himself across, how respected he is around all the players and clubs, is remarkable.

"So I have big admiration for him."

Arsenal will go into the game at Selhurst Park full of confidence after wins over Manchester United and Leeds in the FA Cup, and Arteta is pleased with the energy around the club after a positive start to his reign in N5.

"The first thing I wanted to change was the energy around the team and around the club as well.

"It is slightly better than how it was, or much better I would say.

"Obviously the fact we are winning games helps, and as well what I am seeing at the training ground since the day I moved is much more like I want to see."

Arteta also revealed that full-back Hector Bellerin trained this week as he continues to recover from a hamstring issue, saying: "I don't think we will get anyone back in the squad, we have a few that are going to be 50/50 for the following game probably but not much news.

"Hector is a little bit better. He trained partially with the team today, but he's still not there."

Most Read

Islington’s shoplifting hotspots revealed as Met Police screen out “low value” crimes

Upper Street around The Angel: officially Islington's worst location for shoplifting. Picture:Ken Mears

Boundary review: Arsenal Football Club set to get ward named after it

Map of new Islington ward boundaries. Ordnance Survey data (c) Crown copyright and database rights 2019

Finsbury Park murder: Police manhunt under way for man who stabbed delivery driver Takieddine Boudhane to death

Police are appealing for information after Takieddine Boudhane was stabbed to death in Finsbury Park. Picture: Met Police

Family forced to abandon clean-up of New River Walk after they discover masses of drug paraphernalia

Aaren and Aiden wanted to clean up the area after noticing all the rubbish. Picture: Jemma Benson

Finsbury Park collision: Car driver hits pedestrian in Seven Sisters Road

Seven Sisters Road. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Islington’s shoplifting hotspots revealed as Met Police screen out “low value” crimes

Upper Street around The Angel: officially Islington's worst location for shoplifting. Picture:Ken Mears

Boundary review: Arsenal Football Club set to get ward named after it

Map of new Islington ward boundaries. Ordnance Survey data (c) Crown copyright and database rights 2019

Finsbury Park murder: Police manhunt under way for man who stabbed delivery driver Takieddine Boudhane to death

Police are appealing for information after Takieddine Boudhane was stabbed to death in Finsbury Park. Picture: Met Police

Family forced to abandon clean-up of New River Walk after they discover masses of drug paraphernalia

Aaren and Aiden wanted to clean up the area after noticing all the rubbish. Picture: Jemma Benson

Finsbury Park collision: Car driver hits pedestrian in Seven Sisters Road

Seven Sisters Road. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arteta expects Arsenal to ‘suffer’ in tough Crystal Palace test

Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta gestures on the touchline during the FA Cup third round match at Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA

Islington Council pledges extra £2million to tackle violence against women and girls

Cllr Andy Hull. Picture: Islington Council

NowMedical: Islington Council won’t renew contract with firm that found homeless torture survivor ‘not vulnerable’

Islington Town Hall.Picture:Ken Mears

Ombudsman tells Islington Council to apologise to woman whose car was clamped for two months after PCN error

Rachel Burley-Stower with her car.

50 tonnes of Christmas trees to be recycled by Islington Council

A Christmas tree left in a phone box. Picture: Islington Council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists