Emma Mitchell has confirmed she will leave Arsenal Women this summer in search of regular game time.

The Scotland international did not hint at where her next move would be to, but revealed her time at the club was over when speaking to BBC Alba during their coverage of SGS Essen v WFL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga Frauen on Saturday.

Mitchell, who spent the second half of the season on loan at north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, said: “Moving into next season, it’s going to be about the amount of game time that I’m going to get.

“It’s not something that I want, to be sitting on the bench again for another six months and wait to see out the rest of my Arsenal contract. So even though I’ve got this contract with Arsenal we’ve both come to the agreement, a mutual decision that what’s going to be best for me is that I’m going to move on and and get the game time that I need to get and keep pushing on.”

Mitchell played six Women’s Super League games in total in 2019-20, two for Arsenal and four for Tottenham, went on to add how the move to Spurs regained her confidence and self belief.

“The virus came at the worst time possible for me, I just got back into the national side and I felt that I put in some good performances with Scotland at the Pinatar Cup in March,” she added.

“Going to Spurs, they helped me manage building my confidence back up. Playing week in and week out you begin to feel that beforehand am I good enough to be playing in the top league still, can I compete?

“When you’ve been out for a long time not playing that self doubt really kicks in, so I’ve got a lot to thank Spurs for.

“For giving me that opportunity and to let me play and just really enjoy football without that pressure to win every week like there is at Arsenal. A team that came new into the league, their goal for the season was basically just to survive and they’ve done that really well and I think there’s a lot of credit to go to Spurs for the season.

“I think everybody had written them off, but I found the confidence and self belief come back to me and I am good enough to compete.”

Mitchell joined Arsenal in 2013 and helped the Gunners win the 2018/19 title, playing 11 times and scoring once on the final day of the season against Manchester City in a 1-0 win.