Montemurro praises Arsenal Women's maturity in Liverpool win

PUBLISHED: 12:14 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:14 25 November 2019

Arsenal Manager, Joe Montemurro during the Women's League Cup match at Meadow Park, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

Arsenal Manager, Joe Montemurro during the Women's League Cup match at Meadow Park, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal Women's boss Joe Montemurro praised his side's maturity in their narrow 1-0 FA Women's Super League win over Liverpool at Meadow Park on Sunday.

The Gunners found the away side hard to break down, but Vivianne Miedema's 27th-minute goal was enough to secure all three points.

Montemurro was keen to praise his side, saying: "It was a good performance, it's always difficult to control a 1-0 lead, maybe it's easier to defend a 1-0 lead, but we controlled the one-nil lead and that was the most important thing.

"Obviously we would have liked more goals but the maturity of the performance, three games in eight days, we're happy.

"I don't think we were ever out of control of the game, even before we scored, because it was just a matter of time before we got the goal and it was a good goal because we were quite quick on the break as opposed to our normal sort of bold up and then sort of penetrating central areas and wide areas.

"It was good because I'm always happy when we control a 1-0 lead instead of trying to defend a one-nil lead."

He was also happy with star stiker Miedema, adding: "Viv's an exciting player and an important player for the group and she, like everyone else, works for each other.

"We play a game where everyone is sharing a little bit of the responsibility and she's happy to be a part of that and if se can contribute with a goal every once in a while we're happy."

Despite being pleased with the performance, Montemurro revealed that he will look for a better display against Bristol City next weekend.

"We will change a few things from the cup game in the week," he said.

"We'll do some other areas where we can control further up.

"I felt we were probably a little bit too reserved on Thursday night, we could have gone for it a little quicker, we'll probably work on that."

