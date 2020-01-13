Search

Monthly award for Arsenal's Miedema

PUBLISHED: 13:33 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:33 13 January 2020

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema takes on Brighton's Victoria Williams during the Women's Super League match at The People's Pension Stadium, Crawley.

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema takes on Brighton's Victoria Williams during the Women's Super League match at The People's Pension Stadium, Crawley.

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema has been voted the PFA Bristol Street Motors fans' player of the month for December, writes Joshua Bunting.

Miedema was in superb form last month, starting with a double hat-trick in the 11-1 win over Bristol City and ending with 10 goals and four assists.

The Dutch international netted twice against Reading and also struck against Everton before the end of the year.

Miedema saw off the likes of Liverpool's Sophie Bradley-Auckland, Abbi Grant of Birmingham and Manchester City's Lauren Hemp to win the honour.

The Gunners spearhead is having another season to remember as she has so far netted 14 goals in 11 WSL games, as well as scoring twice in four Continental Cup ties.

Arsenal are due to take on Reading in the quarter-finals of the Conti Cup on Wednesday, before playing host to Chelsea in a huge derby on Sunday.

