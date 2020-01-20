new

Injury blow for Arsenal as Nelson and Kolasinac sidelined until February

Arsenal's Reiss Nelson during the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal have confirmed that Reiss Nelson and Sead Kolasinac will be out until February as injuries begin to mount up for Mikel Arteta's men.

Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac. Picture: John Walton/PA Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac. Picture: John Walton/PA

The pair missed Saturday's 1-1 draw with Sheffield United and the Gunners have revealed that Nelson is suffering from a hamstring injury while a thigh problem will keep Kolasinac out, with both expected to return to full training during the winter break on February 8.

The absence of both will be a big blow for Arteta who now has no fit first-team left-back while Nelson has been a key player during his reign so far, starting three of his six games in charge.

Speaking about the Englishman's injury on Saturday, the Arsenal boss said: "We had an incident in training.

"The doctors are still deciding how long it's going to take, but it's not looking good."

The pair join Kieran Tierney (shoulder) and Calum Chambers (knee) on the sidelines, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will also miss the next two games through suspension after his red card against Crystal Palace.

Their could be some positive news for Arteta ahead of Tuesday's trip to Chelsea though, with Sokratis being assessed ahead of the game after his absence through illness on Saturday.