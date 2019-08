new

Newcastle 0-1 Arsenal: Player ratings as Guendouzi impresses and Aubameyang shows class

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with his team mates during the Premier League match at St James' Park, Newcastle. Picture: OWEN HUMPHREYS/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal battled to a 1-0 win against Newcastle in their first Premier League game of the season, but who impressed for Unai Emery's men? Read on for Dan Mountney's player ratings from St James' Park

Arsenal

Bernd Leno - 7

Ainsley Maitland-Niles - 7.5

Calum Chambers - 7.5

Sokratis - 7

Nacho Monreal - 6.5

Granit Xhaka - 7

Matteo Guendouzi - 7

Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 6

Joe Willock - 6.5

Reiss Nelson - 6.5

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 8.5

Substitutes

Dani Ceballos - 6.5

Nicolas Pepe - 6.5

Gabriel Martinelli - 6